Asia-Pacific Medical Tourism Market 2019-2023, by Treatment Type and by Region

The Asia-Pacific Medical Tourism Market was worth USD 7.79 billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 22.4%, to reach USD 19.87 billion by 2023.

Medical Tourism refers to people who travel to different places for the medical treatment at an affordable cost that they receive at home. Medicinal tourism is the most developing business today. As developing countries are progressively heading toward technological advancements and quality administrations in the medical and healthcare area, the Asia-Pacific medical tourism market is foreseen to witness powerful development during the forecast period. Developing healthcare services by different private and government sectors are likewise expected to further support the market development. Currently, an extensive flow of patients is towards Asia, particularly Thailand, South Korea, India, and Malaysia. Most patients are from the U.S. Europe who are searching for good quality services at reasonable costs, this is considered as the major driver for Asia-pacific region.

Drivers such as high treatment costs and long waiting time’s circumstances for medical procedures, advancements in technology, and development of market are propelling the market. Stringent documentation forms, issues related to visa endorsement, and limited protection scope are the hindering the market.

The Asia-Pacific Medical Tourism Market is broadly segmented into the type of treatment. On the basis of the type of treatment, the market is further segmented into Orthopedic Treatment, Neurological Treatment, Cardiovascular Treatment, Dental Treatment, Fertility Treatment, Cancer Treatment, Cosmetic Treatment, and Others. On the basis of geography, the Asia-Pacific market is analyzed under various regions namely India, China, Japan, Australia and South Korea.

Some of the major players influencing the market are :

Min-Sheng General Hospital, KPJ Healthcare Berhad, Samitivej Sukhumvit, Fortis Healthcare Ltd., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Prince Court Medical Center, Bangkok Hospital Medical Center, Asian Heart Institute, Raffles Medical Group, and Bumrungrad International Hospital.

