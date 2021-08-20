Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market – Global Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

V2X technology is based on 5.9GHz Dedicated Short Range Communication, a derivative of WiFi specifically defined for fast moving objects. It allows vehicles to communicate their state, such as their position and speed, to surrounding vehicles and infrastructures even in non-line-of-sight condition, such as behind a building or a curve.

Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market

This report focuses on the Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The continuing push to improve safety while reducing the emissions and energy consumption resulting from transportation is driving the development of a number of crucial technologies, including electrification and automated driving systems. One of the key enabling systems for the success of both is the provision of real-time data to vehicles, drivers, and pedestrians through vehicle-to-external communications (V2X) using dedicated short-range communications (DSRC).

Global demand for new vehicles is projected to continue growing over the next decade, particularly in developing markets where dense urbanization is already causing problems with traffic congestion, accident rates, and air quality. Even before there is significant deployment of automated vehicles, V2X connectivity has the potential alleviate some of these issues. DSRC-based V2X systems are anticipated to be deployed by OEMs beginning in 2016 and see rapid expansion over the next decade. In addition to the embedded OEM systems on new vehicles, aftermarket retrofit systems and new smartphones with DSRC capability are expected to be adopted. According to QY Research, global revenue from sales of OEM and aftermarket V2X Communications is projected to reach more than $1.4 billion by 2021.

It is report that GM will be the first car maker to have a V2X system in a production vehicle, with their CTS Cadillac going into production at the end of 2016. Meanwhile in Europe, the Corridor Project will ensure that there is infrastructure in place for the early adopters. Deployment work is happening in parallel in the both the US and Europe, so it will be difficult to pinpoint exactly who deploys first – and even then there will only be months in it.

LTE-V2X is more complex and the market size is smaller than Wi-Fi. Though DSRC’s standard is ready now, but LTE-V2X is a promising evolved technology for V2X services and will further evolve for future V2X.

V2X Communications should make sure the communication reliability, safety of the whole and location accuracy. New communications technologies, system software, chips, GPS modules need to improve and develop to make sure the quality of V2X Communications.

Technically there is little difference between DSRC and LTE. The key difference is that the V2X community has already spent a decade developing DSRC – standards have been published to ensure that all the required functionality is present, large international trials have been conducted to demonstrate that safety benefits can be delivered as predicted , interoperability testing has been undertaken to ensure that equipment from different vendors work with each other, and now certification programs are being developed to ensure that deployments proceed smoothly. Despite the press that LTE has received, it is at the very beginning of all this, and it will take another decade before LTE has reached the same maturity as DSRC for V2X.

On the other hand, LTE is a very mature technology for providing internet connectivity, and is very good at doing this. Modern vehicles will have two systems – and LTE-based infotainment sub-system for delivering driver information and entertainment services, and a DSRC-based V2X sub-system for delivering safety. The infotainment sub-system will bebuilt to a price, and the V2X sub-system will be built to a standard.

The worldwide market for Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Segment by Manufacturers

Arada Systems

Autotalks Ltd.

Cohda Wireless

Delphi Automotive

Denso

eTrans Systems

Kapsch TrafficCom

Qualcomm

Savari Inc

Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Segment by Type

Vehicle-to-vehicle communication (V2V communication)

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I communication)

Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P communication)

Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Road safety service

Automatic parking system

Emergency vehicles

Auto car service

