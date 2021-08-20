Bread and Roll Market 2018 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Bread and Roll Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Bread and Roll Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

A roll is a small, often round loaf of bread served as a meal accompaniment (eaten plain or with butter).A roll can be served and eaten whole or cut transversely and dressed with filling between the two halves. Rolls are also commonly used to make sandwiches similar to those produced using slices of bread. They are found in most cuisines all over the world.

Europe is the largest market in the global bread and rolls market and will retain its leadership during the forecast period. The influx of private labels, especially in Western Europe, and discount offered by grocery retailers are some of the key factors driving the growth of the market in the region. Some of the products that are in high demand in Europe are preservative and additives free, gluten-free bread and rolls products.

The global Bread and Roll market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Bread and Roll market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Bread and Roll in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Bread and Roll in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Bread and Roll market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Bread and Roll market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Associated British Foods

Almarai

Barilla Group

Grupo Bimbo

Goodman Fielder

Yamazaki Baking

Biscottes Auga Picard

Bakersland Grope

Britannia

Brace’s Bakery

Campbell Soup

Canada Bread

Fuji Baking Group

George Weston

Hostess Brands

HUL

Lieken

Maple Leaf Foods

Pasco Shikishima

Premier Foods

Takaki Bakery

Market size by Product

Artisanal bread and rolls

Industrial bread and rolls

In-store bakery

Tortilla

Market size by End User

Specialist retailers

Hypermarkets and supermarkets

Independent retailers

Convenience stores

Other

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Key Stakeholders

Bread and Roll Manufacturers

Bread and Roll Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Bread and Roll Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

