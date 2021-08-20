Bread and Roll Market 2018 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025
This report provides in depth study of “Bread and Roll Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Bread and Roll Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
A roll is a small, often round loaf of bread served as a meal accompaniment (eaten plain or with butter).A roll can be served and eaten whole or cut transversely and dressed with filling between the two halves. Rolls are also commonly used to make sandwiches similar to those produced using slices of bread. They are found in most cuisines all over the world.
Europe is the largest market in the global bread and rolls market and will retain its leadership during the forecast period. The influx of private labels, especially in Western Europe, and discount offered by grocery retailers are some of the key factors driving the growth of the market in the region. Some of the products that are in high demand in Europe are preservative and additives free, gluten-free bread and rolls products.
The global Bread and Roll market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Bread and Roll market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Bread and Roll in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Bread and Roll in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Bread and Roll market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Bread and Roll market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Associated British Foods
Almarai
Barilla Group
Grupo Bimbo
Goodman Fielder
Yamazaki Baking
Biscottes Auga Picard
Bakersland Grope
Britannia
Brace’s Bakery
Campbell Soup
Canada Bread
Fuji Baking Group
George Weston
Hostess Brands
HUL
Lieken
Maple Leaf Foods
Pasco Shikishima
Premier Foods
Takaki Bakery
Market size by Product
Artisanal bread and rolls
Industrial bread and rolls
In-store bakery
Tortilla
Market size by End User
Specialist retailers
Hypermarkets and supermarkets
Independent retailers
Convenience stores
Other
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Key Stakeholders
Bread and Roll Manufacturers
Bread and Roll Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Bread and Roll Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
