Building and Construction Light Equipment Market – Global Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Global Building and Construction Light Equipment Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 Provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

Global Building and Construction Light Equipment Market 2019-2024

Building and Construction Light Equipment market covered Masonry Saw Cutting Equipment, Floor Saw Cutting Equipment and Tile Cutting Equipment.

Scope of the Global Building and Construction Light Equipment Market Report

This report focuses on the Building and Construction Light Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Europe has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in building and construction light equipment market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for building and construction light equipment in 2016.

In the industry, Bosch profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Husqvarna and Makita ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 15.90%, 13.59% and 12.52% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Building and construction light equipment technology is very mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Building and Construction Light Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 1030 million US$ in 2024, from 830 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Building and Construction Light Equipment Market Segment by Manufacturers

Husqvarna

Bosch

Makita

Stanley Black & Decker

TTI

Hitachi Koki

DEWALT

Norton Clipper

Ryobi

QEP

LISSMAC Maschinenbau GmbH

Fairport Construction Equipment Ltd.

MK Diamond Products

Multiquip

Dongcheng

KEN

Jiangsu Guoqiang Tools

Global Building and Construction Light Equipment Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Building and Construction Light Equipment Market Segment by Type

Masonry Saw Cutting Equipment

Floor Saw Cutting Equipment

Tile Cutting Equipment

Global Building and Construction Light Equipment Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Building

Bridge

Others

