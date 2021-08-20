CHINA SMART HOME MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH ANALYSIS, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST TO 2025

Summary:A new market study, titled “Discover Global China Smart Home Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global China Smart Home Market

The Chinese smart home market was valued at just over US$ 7 Billion in 2018 and is likely to fivefold by the year 2025. Smart home is a system that allows home owner to control and monitor different devices in home including the heating, lighting, security, and entertainment, automatically and sometimes remotely via the Internet. In China, household penetration for smart home applications is estimated at around 5% in 2018.

The growth of smart home market is attributed to factors such as significantly growing IoT market, government support, increasing urbanization & growing awareness for smart home technology, and increasing importance of home monitoring from remote locations. With the increasing demand of smart home devices, security and privacy breach is also increasing. The issues pertaining to privacy and security breach are restraining the growth of the smart home market.

The favorable policies and the coming of Internet of Things laid solid foundation for smart home market in China. Furthermore, initiatives such as National New-type Urbanization Plan, China’s 12th five-year Development Plan, Smart Cities Projects and Made in China 2025 strategy, are likely to fuel the growth of China smart home market. In addition to country-wide initiatives, large corporations in China, from technology giants to white goods manufacturers, are placing big bets on the Chinese smart home market. Several major Chinese giants like Baidu, Xiaomi, Alibaba, Haier and many others have already entered the market for “smart home” products.

China Smart Home Market – By Application Areas

• Smart Appliances captured maximum share of the China smart home market in 2018.

• Control and Connectivity is the second largest application segment of the China smart home market capturing around 18% share in 2018.

• Security is the third leading application of smart home market, being followed by Home Entertainment segment.

• In 2018, the revenue in the Security segment amounts to just over US$ 1 Billion.

• Energy Management captured least share of the China smart home market.

China Smart Home Active Households – By Application Areas

• Smart Appliances captured highest share of the China Smart Home active households in 2018, being followed by Control and Connectivity segment.

• In China, the household penetration for Home Entertainment application is estimated at 1.3% in 2018.

• Energy Management application captured least share of the Smart Home active households in 2018.

iGATE RESEARCH report titled “China Smart Home Market, Number, Household Penetration & Key Company Profiles – Forecast to 2025” provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Chinese Smart Home Industry.

This 154 Page report with 49 Figures and 5 Tables has been analyzed from 8 viewpoints:

1. China Smart Home Market, Volume, Household Penetration & Forecast (2014 – 2025)

2. China Smart Home Market Share Analysis – By Application Areas (2014 – 2025)

3. China Smart Home Active Households Share – By Application Areas (2014 – 2025)

4. China Smart Home Market, Number of Active Households & Households Penetration – By Application Areas (2014 – 2025)

5. China Smart Home Market Funding

6. China IoT / Smart Homes Market – Policies, Trends and Standards & Government Role

7. China Smart Home – Key Company Profiles

8. China Smart Home Market – Growth Drivers and Challenges

China Smart Home Market – Application Areas

1. Control and Connectivity (Home Automation)

2. Comfort and Lighting (Home Automation)

3. Home Entertainment

4. Smart Appliances

5. Energy Management

6. Security Application

China Smart Home – Key Company Profiles

1. Chuango Security Technology Corp

2. HEIMAN CO., LIMITED

3. Sichuan Changhong Electric Co Ltd

4. Hisense Co. Ltd

5. Xiaomi Inc

6. Alibaba Group

7. JD.com

8. Baidu

9. Haier

10. China Unicom

Data Sources

iGATE RESEARCH employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports. This report is built by using data and information sourced from Proprietary Information Database, Primary and Secondary Research Methodologies, and In house analysis by iGATE Research dedicated team of qualified professionals with deep industry experience and expertise.

Research Methodologies

Primary Research Methodologies: Questionnaires, Surveys, Interviews with Individuals, Small Groups, Telephonic Interview, etc.

Secondary Research Methodologies: Printable and Non-printable sources, Newspaper, Magazine and Journal Content, Government and NGO Statistics, white Papers, Information on the Web, Information from Agencies Such as Industry Bodies, Companies Annual Report, Government Agencies, Libraries and Local Councils and a large number of Paid Databases

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. China Smart Home Market Analysis to 2025

2.1 China Smart Home Market and Forecast

2.2 China Smart Home – Household Penetration and Forecast

2.3 China Smart Home Number and Forecast

2.3.1 China Smart Home Number and Forecast

2.3.2 Chinese Homes Having At least One Type of Smart System Installed

3. China Smart Home Market Share Analysis to 2025

3.1 China Smart Home Market Share – By Application Areas

3.2 China Smart Home Active Households Share – By Application Areas

4. China Smart Home Market, Number of Active Households & Households Penetration – By Application Areas

…………….

10. China Smart Home Market – Challenges

10.1 Security and Privacy Breach Concern

10.2 Cyber Security Concerns

List of Figures:

Figure 2-1: China Smart Home Market (Million US$), 2014 – 2018

Figure 2-2: Forecast for China Smart Home Market (Million US$), 2019 – 2025

Figure 2-3: China Smart Home – Household Penetration (Percent), 2015 – 2018

Figure 2-4: China Smart Home – Forecast for Household Penetration (Percent), 2019 – 2025

Figure 2-5: China – Estimated Number of Smart Home (Million), 2015 – 2018

Figure 2-6: China – Forecast for Estimated Number of Smart Home (Million), 2019 – 2025

Figure 2-7: China – Estimated Number of Homes Having At least One Type of Smart System Installed (Million), 2014 – 2018

Figure 2-8: China – Forecast for Estimated Number of Homes Having At least One Type of Smart System Installed (Million), 2019 – 2025

