COGNITIVE ASSESSMENT & TRAINING MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2023
In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Cognitive Assessment & Training market for 2018-2023.
Cognitive Assessment & Training is a solution that is able to monitor, assess, train, or enhance cognitive functions.
Growth is expected to be driven by several factors including rising adoption of cognitive assessment & training tools across various sectors, and increasing technological advancements; growing awareness about brain fitness; coupled with rising aging population and increasing life expectancy across the globe. Moreover, growing provision of brain fitness exercises through hosted services and increasing adoption of gamification for conducting cognitive assessments are anticipated to boost demand for cognitive assessment & training tools during forecast period, globally.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Cognitive Assessment & Training will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cognitive Assessment & Training market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Pen & Paper
Online
Segmentation by application:
Healthcare
Education
Corporate
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Cambridge Cognition,
CogState,
Emotiv,
CogniFit,
Bracket,
Pearson,
Lumosity,
Brain Resource,
ImPACT Applications,
ProPhase
MedAvante
Quest Diagnostics
NeuroCog Trials
ERT
CRF Health
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Cognitive Assessment & Training market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Cognitive Assessment & Training market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Cognitive Assessment & Training players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Cognitive Assessment & Training with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
