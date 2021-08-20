Cyber Security Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025
— Introduction
The global cyber security market is projected to exceed US$ 177 Billion by 2025. Cybersecurity is becoming a strategic imperative for organization owing to increased focus on preventing information in the wake of high-profile data thefts and breaches. The worldwide spending on cybersecurity is increasing as it is becoming difficult to keep pace with the rise in cybercrimes and malware attacks on governments, BFSI and healthcare organizations. The adoption of cybersecurity solutions is expected to grow with the increasing penetration of internet among developing and developed countries. Also, the expanding wireless network for mobile devices has increased data vulnerability making cybersecurity an integral part of every single organization across the world.
Global Cyber Security Market & Forecast – By Product Segments
Network security, Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Security and Vulnerability Management (SVM) are the top product segments by size and growth prospects.
Network security emerged as the most attractive product segment by size.
Identity and Access Management (IAM) accounted for over 16% share of the overall product market in 2017.
Security and Vulnerability Management (SVM) is anticipated to capture nearly 23% share of the overall cyber security products market by 2025.
Messaging security and web security are product groups with low growth prospects.
Global Cyber Security Market & Forecast – By Service Segments
The service segments dominate the overall cyber security market.
In 2017, the managed security services captured maximum share of the overall cyber security services market.
Integration service solutions accounted for over 30% share of the overall cyber security services market in 2017.
The education and training segment captured least share of the overall cyber security services market.
Global Cyber Security Market & Forecast – By Industry Verticals
The government sector accounted for lion’s share of the global cyber security market in 2017.
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector accounted for nearly 22% share of the global cyber security market in 2017.
Manufacturing companies were not known for storing sensitive information, but that has changed in a big way.
The information and communications technology (ICT) sector captured nearly 10% share of the global cyber security market in 2017.
The healthcare industry is likely to capture over 6% share of the global cyber security market by 2025.
Global Cyber Security Market & Forecast – By Geography
North America captured maximum share of the global cybersecurity market in 2017, followed by Europe.
It is anticipated that Asia Pacific will account for over 30% share of the global cybersecurity market by 2025.
Countries such as India and China are rapidly moving toward digitization in all the sector which is anticipated to increase the cybercrime activities in the region.
iGATE RESEARCH report titled “Global Cyber Security Market (By Product Segments, Service Segments, Industry Verticals, Geography, Recent Developments) – Forecast to 2025” provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Cyber Security Market.
This 106 Page report with 61 Figures and 5 Tables has been analyzed from 9 viewpoints:
Global Cyber Security Market & Forecast (2015 – 2025)
Global Cyber Security Market Share & Forecast (2015 – 2025)
By Product Segments – Global Cyber Security Market & Forecast (2015 – 2025)
By Service Segments – Global Cyber Security Market & Forecast (2015 – 2025)
By Industry Verticals – Global Cyber Security Market & Forecast (2015 – 2025)
By Geography – Global Cyber Security Market & Forecast (2015 – 2025)
Global Cyber Security Market – Key Developments
Global Cyber Security Index 2017
Global Cyber Security Market – Growth Drivers and Challenges
Global Cyber Security Market & Forecast – By Product Segments
Network Security
Identity and Access Management (IAM)
Security and Vulnerability Management (SVM)
End Point Security
Messaging Security
Web Security
Others
Global Cyber Security Market & Forecast – By Service Segments
Managed Security Services
Integration Solutions
Security Consulting
Education and Training
Global Cyber Security Market & Forecast – By Industry Verticals
Government
Banking, Financial services and Insurance
Manufacturing
Information and Communication Technology (ICT)
Retail
Healthcare
Others
Global Cyber Security Market & Forecast – By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Others
Global Cyber Security Index 2017
Africa
Americas
Arab States
Asia and the Pacific
Europe
Data Sources
iGATE RESEARCH employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports. This report is built by using data and information sourced from Proprietary Information Database, Primary and Secondary Research Methodologies, and In house analysis by iGATE Research dedicated team of qualified professionals with deep industry experience and expertise.
Research Methodologies
Primary Research Methodologies: Questionnaires, Surveys, Interviews with Individuals, Small Groups, Telephonic Interview, etc.
Secondary Research Methodologies: Printable and Non-printable sources, Newspaper, Magazine and Journal Content, Government and NGO Statistics, white Papers, Information on the Web, Information from Agencies Such as Industry Bodies, Companies Annual Report, Government Agencies, Libraries and Local Councils and a large number of Paid Database
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Global Cyber Security Market & Forecast to 2025
2.1 By Product Segments – Global Cyber Security Market & Forecast to 2025
2.2 By Service Segments – Global Cyber Security Market & Forecast to 2025
Global Cyber Security Market Share & Forecast to 2025
3.1 Global Cyber Security Market Share & Forecast to 2025 – Product Vs Service Segments
3.2 By Product Segments – Global Cyber Security Market Share & Forecast to 2025
3.3 By Service Segments – Global Cyber Security Market Share & Forecast to 2025
3.4 By Industry Verticals – Global Cyber Security Market Share & Forecast to 2025
3.5 By Geography – Global Cyber Security Market Share & Forecast to 2025
By Product Segments – Global Cyber Security Market & Forecast to 2025
Global Cyber Market – Challenges
11.1 Shortage of Cyber Security Experts
11.2 Need for Continuous Investment
List of Figures:
Figure 2-1: Global – Cyber Security Market (Billion US$), 2015 – 2017
Figure 2-2: Global – Forecast for Cyber Security Market (Billion US$), 2018 – 2025
Figure 2-3: By Product Segments – Global Cyber Security Market (Billion US$), 2015 – 2017
Figure 2-4: By Product Segments – Forecast for Global Cyber Security Market (Billion US$), 2018 – 2025
Figure 2-5: By Service Segments – Global Cyber Security Market (Billion US$), 2015 – 2017
Figure 2-6: By Service Segments – Forecast for Global Cyber Security Market (Billion US$), 2018 – 2025
