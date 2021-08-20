Demand for Gum Mint Breath Fresheners Market to Soar from End-use Industries and Push Revenues in the Global Market

Gum bases (natural or artificial) mixed with sugar, food ingredients and other flavoring which can be consumed are calls chewing gums, bubble gum or simply gums. It is elastic and cohesive materials intended for chewing but not swallowing. Both mint and gums is chemotherapeutic agent used as breath fresheners.

On the basis of different product categories the global gum, mint and breath fresheners market are segmented in three broad categories namely sugarless gum, regular gum, breath fresheners and candy mints.

Gum, mint, and breath freshener which comes with functional ingredients such as caffeine, ginseng and guarana are driving the global mint, gum, and breathe fresheners market. The gum and mint which comes with low-sugar or low calorie options are gaining popularity among the baby-boomers and health conscious consumers. Moreover Introduction advances packaging materials and design such as flip-top base packaging, and sliding door type packagings has helped the overall market of gum, mint and breathe fresheners in recent years.

North America is the largest market for gum, mint and breathes fresheners followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The market in North America is mainly driven by increase consumption of breath fresheners by smokers and alcohol consumers who often uses breath fresheners post smoking or drinking. The market is witnessing highest growth in Asia Pacific the changing eating habits and westernisation in this region has led to increase demand of functional gum, mint and breathe fresheners. The U.S. is the largest market for mint, gum, and breath fresheners in North America.

Japan, China and India are some of the dominant regional market of gum, mint and breathe fresheners in Asia Pacific.

Some of the leading companies operating in global gum, mint and breath fresheners market include, Wrigley Company, Cadbury Trebor Basset, lotte, Ferndale Confectionery Pty Ltd., Kraft Foods Inc., Haribo GmbH & Co. Kg, Leaf Holland B.V., Perfetti Van Melle, Mars Incorporated,The Hershey Company, ZED GUM and The Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company.