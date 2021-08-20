Driver Safety Systems Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

The global Driver Safety Systems market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Driver Safety Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Driver Safety Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Seeing Machines

Magna International Inc.

Valeo S.A.

Smart Eye AB

Denso Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Eye-Tracking

Facial Expressions

Heart Rate-Monitoring

Steering Angle Sensor (SAS)

Lane Departure System

Segment by Application

Aftermarkets

OEMs

