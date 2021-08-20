Europe Expats Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017 – 2025

Reportocean.com “Europe Expats Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Europe Expats Market (By Expat Type- Students, Individual Workers, Corporate Transferees, Retired Persons and Others) – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017 – 2025

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the Europe expats market on country level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on number of expatriate.

The study provides a detailed view of the Europe expats market, by segmenting it based on by expat type, and country demand. Rising number of foreign travellers moving to European countries for an adequate job and to lead a better lifestyle, creates a huge growth opportunity for the expats market in this region. Moreover, multinational corporations present across the globe sends their employees to European countries for training and to attend meetings and conferences which is further expected to augment the Europe expatriates market over the next eight years.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the Europe expats market at the country levels. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the Europe market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the expats market.

The report provides the size of the Europe expats market in 2016 and the forecast for the next nine years up to 2025. The size of the Europe expats market is provided in terms of number of expatriate. The market dynamics prevalent in the U.K., Spain, Germany, Italy and Rest of Europe has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the Europe market.

The Europe Expats market has been segmented into:

Europe Expats Market: By Expat Type

• Students

• Individual Workers

• Corporate Transferees

• Retired Persons

• Others

Europe Expats Market: By Country

• Europe

o U.K.

o Spain

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

Table of content

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 ECOSYSTEM OF EXPATS MARKET

2.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH

2.3 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH

2.4 ASSUMPTIONS

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 EUROPE EXPATS MARKET SNAPSHOT

3.2 EUROPE EXPATS MARKET REVENUE, 2017– 2025(US$ MN)

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 KEY TRENDS ANALYSIS

4.3 PORTERS FIVE FORCE ANALYSIS

4.4 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.5 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

5 EUROPE EXPATS MARKET, BY EXPAT TYPE

5.1 OVERVIEW

5.2 STUDENTS

5.3 INDIVIDUAL WORKERS

5.4 CORPORATE TRANSFEREES

5.5 RETIRED PERSONS

5.6 OTHERS

6 EUROPE EXPATS MARKET, BY COUNTRY

6.1 EUROPE

6.1.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

6.1.1.1 DRIVERS

6.1.1.2 RESTRAINS

6.1.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

6.1.2 U.K.

6.1.3 GERMANY

6.1.4 SPAIN

6.1.5 ITALY

6.1.6 REST OF EUROPE

