First and Last Mile Delivery Market | IoT to Speed Up the Process of Last Mile Deliveries

Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled, “First and Last Mile Delivery Market (Vehicle Type: Light Duty Vehicle, Medium Duty Vehicle, and Heavy Duty Vehicle; Cargo Type: Dry Goods, Postal, and Liquid Goods; End-use: Chemical, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, FMCG, Hi-tech Product Industry, Food and Beverage, and Others) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.” According to the report, the global First and Last Mile Delivery Market is projected to surpass US$ 1,100 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 14.77% during the forecast period.

First mile refers to the movement of products from a retailer to a courier service, or to anyone who is expected to transport goods to their final users, while the last mile refers to the final movement of products to their final intended users. First mile delivery can be simply termed as the last mile delivery for a vendor/ manufacturer.

Delivery service can be defined as the transportation of a parcel or package from its origin that travels through the pickup chain, transit chain, and delivery chain in order to reach to its destination. First mile delivery service is the first part in the delivery system that falls between the pickup chain and transit chain, while last mile delivery service is the final part where the parcel is handed over to the end-consumer. This falls under transit chain and destination.

Increasing number of last mile and first mile delivery companies and startups are offering a bright ray of hope for the logistics industry, as first and last mile delivery service has major applications in the logistic industry. Increase in population across the globe fuels the consumption and supply of food and other goods. Furthermore, economic expansion in developing and developed countries in the last few years has led to a surge in transport volumes of commodities from one place to another. This, in turn, is anticipated to boost the first and last mile delivery market during the forecast period.

Additionally, rapid expansion in transport facilities, due to advancements in technology and booming urbanization over the years, has led to a rise in transport of goods and commodities. Rising penetration of smartphones and access to speedy internet services have boosted consumer preference toward online shopping. This, in turn, is anticipated to propel the first and last mile delivery market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is a leading market for first and last mile delivery, globally, as a large population in the countries from the region provide a major consumer base for expansion of the online retail industry. Expansion of the online retail industry boosts transportation services that provide first and last mile delivery service. Young innovative minds in Asia Pacific focus on the service industry as their main source of income. Small players are emerging from the region, as start-ups provide delivery service within the city from storage hubs to the consumer’s door. Asia Pacific is followed by Europe, in terms of share, owing to higher per capita income, increased usage of advanced technology products and services, and being the second-most populous region.