Flow Chemistry Global Market 2019: Key Players – Syrris, Chemitrix, Vapourtec, ThalesNano, Uniqsis Ltd

In Flow Chemistry, two or more reagents are continuously pumped into a flow-reactor, where they mix and subsequently react under thermal control. Flow Chemistry has some major advantages. Mixing can be achieved within seconds and reaction temperature can raised above the solvent’s boiling point, resulting in faster reactions. Flow Chemistry enables excellent reaction selectivity. The rapid diffusion mixing avoids the issues found in batch reactors. The high surface area to volume ratio (1000x greater than a batch reactor) enables almost instantaneous heating or cooling and therefore ultimate temperature control, resulting in cleaner products.

The global Flow Chemistry market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 and CAGR xx% 2019-2024. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Flow Chemistry by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Syrris

Chemitrix

Vapourtec

ThalesNano

Uniqsis Ltd

YMC Engineering

AM Technology

HEL Group

FutureChemistry

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Continuous Stirred Tank Reactors (CSTR)

Plug Flow Reactors (PFR)

Micro reactor systems (MRT)

Others

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Chemical industry

Pharmaceutical

Academic & Research

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Flow Chemistry Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Flow Chemistry

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

1.2.2 Downstream

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Flow Chemistry Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Continuous Stirred Tank Reactors (CSTR)

3.1.2 Plug Flow Reactors (PFR)

3.1.3 Micro reactor systems (MRT)

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Market Size

3.3 Market Forecast

4 Major Companies List

4.Flow Chemistry Syrris (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2 Chemitrix (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3 Vapourtec (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4 ThalesNano (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5 Uniqsis Ltd (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6 YMC Engineering (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7 AM Technology (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8 HEL Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9 FutureChemistry (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

5.2 Regional Market by Company

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Chemical industry

6.1.2 Demand in Pharmaceutical

6.1.3 Demand in Academic & Research

6.1.4 Demand in Others

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

6.3 Demand Forecast

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

7.2 Regional Market

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

9 Research Conclusion

