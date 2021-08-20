Food Grade Phosphate Market Is Anticipated To Register A Significant CAGR Over A Forecast Period

Food Grade Phosphates are the kind of enhancing materials which helps in enhancing flavor and moistness in frozen meat products, frozen seafood products, and other food products. Food grade phosphates are generally classified into two categories namely specialty food grade phosphates and blended food grade phosphates. Food grade phosphates are mainly used in food processing industries in the forms of emulsifiers, buffers, discoloration inhibitors, and nutrients. The blended food grade phosphates mostly provide a synergistic effect to the seafood and meat products. Food grade phosphates are mainly used in cured meat and frozen seafood products, along with bakery products, petfood, breakfast cereals, and others. Food grade phosphates are very alkaline in nature which helps in maintaining the pH balance in poultry, meat, fish and chicken based products. The FDA (Food Drug Administration) has approved the use of food grade phosphates in many food and beverages which helps in increasing the shelf life of the products by inhibiting the growth of harmful bacteria present in the food products.

Global Food Grade Phosphate: Market Segmentation

The global Food Grade Phosphate market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and region. The Food Grade Phosphate market is segmented on the basis of forms such as sodium phosphates, sodium tri polyphosphate, sodium acid pyro phosphate, potassium phosphate, dipotassium phosphate, monopotassium phosphate, tetra potassium phosphate, calcium phosphate, phosphoric acid, ammonium phosphate and others. The global Food Grade Phosphate market is segmented on the basis of application in which Food Grade Phosphate is used in application such as in savory dishes such as soups, sauerkraut, sauces, and others. Food Grade Phosphate is also widely used in various products such as yogurt, ice cream, bakery products, and other low calorie foods. Hence, the global Food Grade Phosphate market is expected to significantly increase the revenue contribution over the forecast period.

Global Food Grade Phosphate Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global Food Grade Phosphate industry can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Globally, among all regions, North America has developed as the dominant region in global Food Grade Phosphate market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Increasing demand for Food Grade Phosphate as a thickening agent in various end use applications, has strengthened the growth of global Food Grade Phosphate market and hence is projected to significantly expand the revenue contribution of the market over the forecast period.

Global Food Grade Phosphate Market: Growth Drivers

The global Food Grade Phosphate market driving factors are increasing demand for food products with increased shelf life coupled with the convenience of foods. Increasing opportunities in food and beverage industry is also another factor in driving the Food Grade Phosphate market along with rising in production of Food Grade Phosphate as a result of strong inhibitor used in various food applications. Manufacturers are focusing on providing healthier product offerings. Hence, the global Food Grade Phosphate market is expected to significantly increase the revenue contribution over the forecast period.

Global Food Grade Phosphate Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global Food Grade Phosphate market include Aditya Birla Chemicals, TKI Hrashtnik, Uniwar, Haifa Group, ATP Group, ICL Innovation, OCP S.A., Sulux, and Fosfa A.S, Saminchem, Nutriscience Innovations, Brewcraft and Budeheim, and others. The companies are expected to expand their business by enhancing their product portfolio in global Food Grade Phosphate market. The companies are projected to frame certain strategies in future in order to gain the competitive advantage in global Food Grade Phosphate market till 2025.

