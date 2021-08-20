ForeSights: Nitrogen-Infused Food-Adding Liquid Nitrogen to Food for Fun and Adventure

Nitrogen infusion using food-grade liquid nitrogen adds a new “wow” factor to indulgence foods like snacks, ice cream, or desserts. At room temperature, foods containing liquid nitrogen will appear to emit smoke or fog. When these foods are consumed (when safe to do so), fog or smoke will appear to be exhaled from the consumer’s mouth for a unique visual effect.

Food-makers are beginning to add liquid nitrogen to food products, including ice cream, desserts, and snacks, to turn consumption into more of an experience worth sharing on social media.

Scope:

– Infusing snacks like popcorn or cereal puffs with liquid nitrogen can create a unique consumption experience worth sharing on social media.

— Foods infused with nitrogen can add “food entertainment” to events like business dinners, holiday parties, weddings, product launch events, and more.

— Unlike most food ingredients, liquid nitrogen (including so-called food-grade liquid nitrogen) poses significant health risks if it is not handled with care and consumed carefully.

— Ingestion of liquid nitrogen can damage the tissue of the mouth, esophagus, and stomach because of its extremely cold temperature (-320°F / -196°C).

— Food soaked or injected with liquid nitrogen should only be consumed when the liquid nitrogen has fully evaporated, to prevent injury to tissues in the mouth, esophagus, and stomach.

— Liquid nitrogen can turn ice cream into a “made to order” product with advantageous sensory features and broad customization possibilities. Ice cream injected with liquid nitrogen contains little or no air, producing a product with a smoother, creamier texture.

