Global 3D Modeling, 3D Visualization, and 3D Data Capture Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Type, Application, Analysis and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Global 3D Modeling, 3D Visualization, and 3D Data Capture Market: Overview

The report on the global 3D Modeling, 3D Visualization, and 3D Data Capture market provides analysis for the period between 2016 and 2026, wherein 2016 is the base year, and 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period. Data for 2016 has been included to provide historical information. The study provides a comprehensive analysis of the expansion of the market during the forecast period in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Mn), across different geographies. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to influence the expansion of the global 3D Modeling, 3D Visualization, and 3D Data Capture market during the said period. Technologies that are playing a major role in driving the global 3D modeling, 3D Visualization, and 3D Data Capture market have been considered in the study.

The report also coverskey industry developments, Porter’s Five Force analysis which identifies bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat from new entrants, threat from substitutes, and degree of competition in the market. Ecosystem analysis which identifies key stake holders in the 3D Modeling, 3D Visualization, and 3D Data Capture market is covered in the report.

Global 3D Modeling, 3D Visualization, and 3D Data Capture Market: Scope of the Report

The 3D Modeling, 3D Visualization, and 3D Data Capture market has been segmented based on various applications. The 3D visualization market is bifurcated on the basis of its application into AR & VR (training, marketing etc.), safety and training, marketing & sales animation, post production, product and process, and transportation. The product and process application is further bifurcated into operation procedure for drilling wells, casing installation, cementation process, and oil and gas extraction and refining process. The 3D modeling market is also segmented based on various application areas. These applications include structural designing, integrated analysis & material take-off reports, equipment designing, equipment modeling, and intelligent grid. The structural designing application is further divided into piping, civil/foundation, and HVAC ducting. Equipment modelling is further divided into vessels, pumps, launchers/receivers, and others. The 3D modeling market is also segmented on the basis of solution type. These solutions include CAD and BI solution. The 3D data capture market is divided based on various application areas including 3D laser scanning (static), 3D handheld scanner, 3D aerial scanning, and sensors.Geographically, the report classifies the global market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. Furthermore, region-wise prominent countries covered in the report include the U.S, Canada, U.K., Germany, Cyprus, Turkey,Japan, China, India, GCC countries, South Africa, and Brazil.

Global trends have also been added in the study. Additionally, the report covers segment-wise comparison matrix, market attractiveness analysis, and market share of key players for all regions covered in the scope of study.

Comparison matrix includes segment growth matrix, 2016– 2026 (%), segment revenue contribution, 2016 – 2026 (%), and segment compound annual growth rate (CAGR, %). Market attractiveness identifies and compares attractiveness of segments based on CAGR and market share index across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and South America.

Global 3D Modeling, 3D Visualization, and 3D Data Capture Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources typically include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, vendorswhitepapers, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide first-hand information on the market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help us to validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s market expertise and understanding.

Global 3D Modeling, 3D Visualization, and 3D Data Capture Market: Competitive Dynamics

Furthermore, the report includes competition landscape which comprises competition matrix, market positioning of major players in the market based on their 2017 revenues, and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Market position, offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to a company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to a company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players operating in the market.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis, and market revenues between 2016 and 2018. The global players profiled in the report include AAM Pty Ltd., AVEVA Group plc., Bentley Systems, Incorporated, EON Reality Inc., Esri Canada, Goontech, ImageMaker Advertising Inc., Intergraph Corporation, Josen Premium, Mechdyne Corporation, and Solid Terrain Modeling, Inc.

Market Segmentation

3D Visualization Market Analysis, by Application

– AR & VR (Training, Marketing etc.)

– Safety and Training

– Marketing & Sales Animation

– Post Production

– Product and Process

– Operational Procedures for Drilling Wells

– Casing Installation

– Cementation Processes

– Oil and Gas Extraction

– Refining Processes

– Transportation

3D Modeling Market Analysis, by Solution

– 3D CAD Modeling

– 3D BIM Model

3D Modeling Market Analysis, by Application

– Structural Designing

– Piping

– Civil/ Foundation

– HVAC Ducting

– Integrated Analysis & Material Take-off Reports

– Equipment Designing

– Equipment Modeling

– Vessels

– Pumps

– Launchers/ Receiver

– Others

– Intelligent Grid

– 3D Data Capturing Market Analysis, by Application

– 3D Laser Scanning (Static)

– 3D Handheld Scanners

– 3D Aerial Scanning

– Sensors

3D Modeling, 3D Visualization, and 3D Data Capture Market Analysis, by Country/Region

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

– Europe

– North Europe

– UK

– Germany

– South Europe

– Turkey

– Cyprus

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Middle East

– GCC

– Rest of Middle East

– Africa

– South Africa

– Rest of Africa

– South America

– Brazil

– Rest of South America

