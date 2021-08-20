Global Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System Market by Key Players, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Ambient air quality monitoring is required to determine the existing quality of air, evaluation of the effectiveness of control programme and to identify areas in need of restoration and their prioritization. Ambient air quality monitoring system is the device designed for realizing monitoring function.

Scope of the Global Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System Market Report

This report focuses on the Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

A number of factors such as supportive government regulations for effective air pollution monitoring and control, ongoing government initiatives towards the development of environment-friendly industries, increasing public-private funding for effective air pollution monitoring, rising global levels of air pollution, and increasing public awareness related to healthcare and the environmental implications of air pollution are propelling the growth of the global AQM market. However, high product costs and technical limitations associated with AQM products are some of the major factors restraining the growth of this market. In addition to this, slow implementation of air pollution control reforms is a major challenge for players in this market.

In 2016, the global air quality monitoring market is estimated to be dominated by North America. A number of factors such as fast adoption of new advanced air quality monitoring technologies, ongoing technological advancements in the field of gas analyzers & particulate sensors, rising public-private funding and investments, and presence of supporting government regulations are driving the growth of the market in the North American region. The China market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2022. This is primarily due to the large-scale industrialization, implementation of stringent air pollution regulations across major Asian countries, growing government emphasis on industry compliance with safety environment regulations, and continuous government support for the development & commercialization of advanced AQM products.

The worldwide market for Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.5% over the next five years, will reach 6620 million US$ in 2024, from 4070 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Global Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System Market Segment by Type

Portable Monitoring System

Stationary Monitoring System

Global Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Indoor Monitoring System

Outdoor Monitoring System

