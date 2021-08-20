Global Backpacks Market Insights 2019, Top Competitors, Share Growth and Future Forecast to 2025

The global Backpacks market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Backpacks volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Backpacks market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nike

Adidas

Samsonite

OIWAS

WENGER

Winpard

Lining

Dapai

Caarany

Toread

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Up to 40 liters

40 to 65 litres

Over 65 litres

Segment by Application

Man

Woman

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Backpacks Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Backpacks

1.2 Backpacks Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Backpacks Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Up to 40 liters

1.2.3 40 to 65 litres

1.2.4 Over 65 litres

1.3 Backpacks Segment by Application

1.3.1 Backpacks Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Man

1.3.3 Woman

1.3 Global Backpacks Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Backpacks Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Backpacks Market Size

1.4.1 Global Backpacks Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Backpacks Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Backpacks Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Backpacks Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Backpacks Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Backpacks Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Backpacks Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Backpacks Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Backpacks Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Backpacks Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

………………………………

………………………………

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Backpacks Business

7.1 Nike

7.1.1 Nike Backpacks Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Backpacks Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Nike Backpacks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Adidas

7.2.1 Adidas Backpacks Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Backpacks Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Adidas Backpacks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Samsonite

7.3.1 Samsonite Backpacks Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Backpacks Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Samsonite Backpacks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 OIWAS

7.4.1 OIWAS Backpacks Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Backpacks Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 OIWAS Backpacks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 WENGER

7.5.1 WENGER Backpacks Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Backpacks Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 WENGER Backpacks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Winpard

7.6.1 Winpard Backpacks Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Backpacks Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Winpard Backpacks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Lining

7.7.1 Lining Backpacks Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Backpacks Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Lining Backpacks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Dapai

7.8.1 Dapai Backpacks Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Backpacks Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Dapai Backpacks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Caarany

7.9.1 Caarany Backpacks Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Backpacks Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Caarany Backpacks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Toread

7.10.1 Toread Backpacks Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Backpacks Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Toread Backpacks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

……………………………………………….

