Global Bio-alcohol Market Insights 2019, Top Competitors, Share Growth and Future Forecast to 2025

The global Bio-alcohol market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Bio-alcohol volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bio-alcohol market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BioAmber

Cargill

Fulcrum BioEnergy

BASF

DuPont

Mitsubishi Chemical

BP Biofuels

Genomatica

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Raw Material

Grains

Sugarcane

Industrial Beets

Biowaste

Others

By Product Type

Bio-ethanol

Bio-methanol

Bio-butanol

BDO

Segment by Application

Transportation

Power Generation

Medical

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Bio-alcohol Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bio-alcohol

1.2 Bio-alcohol Segment By Raw Material

1.2.1 Global Bio-alcohol Production Growth Rate Comparison By Raw Material (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Grains

1.2.3 Sugarcane

1.2.4 Industrial Beets

1.2.5 Biowaste

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Bio-alcohol Segment by Application

1.3.1 Bio-alcohol Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Transportation

1.3.3 Power Generation

1.3.4 Medical

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Bio-alcohol Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Bio-alcohol Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Bio-alcohol Market Size

1.5.1 Global Bio-alcohol Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Bio-alcohol Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Bio-alcohol Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Bio-alcohol Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Bio-alcohol Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Bio-alcohol Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Bio-alcohol Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Bio-alcohol Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Bio-alcohol Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Bio-alcohol Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

………………………………

………………………………

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Bio-alcohol Business

7.1 BioAmber

7.1.1 BioAmber Bio-alcohol Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Bio-alcohol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BioAmber Bio-alcohol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Cargill

7.2.1 Cargill Bio-alcohol Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Bio-alcohol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Cargill Bio-alcohol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Fulcrum BioEnergy

7.3.1 Fulcrum BioEnergy Bio-alcohol Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Bio-alcohol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Fulcrum BioEnergy Bio-alcohol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 BASF

7.4.1 BASF Bio-alcohol Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Bio-alcohol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 BASF Bio-alcohol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 DuPont

7.5.1 DuPont Bio-alcohol Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Bio-alcohol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 DuPont Bio-alcohol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Mitsubishi Chemical

7.6.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Bio-alcohol Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Bio-alcohol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Bio-alcohol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 BP Biofuels

7.7.1 BP Biofuels Bio-alcohol Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Bio-alcohol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 BP Biofuels Bio-alcohol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Genomatica

7.8.1 Genomatica Bio-alcohol Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Bio-alcohol Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Genomatica Bio-alcohol Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

……………………………………………….

