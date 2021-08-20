Global Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market Insights, Status, Future Trends, Product Type, Manufacturers, Key-Players 2018 – 2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market – Overview

The world is currently facing challenges arising out of shortage of conventional fossil fuels and degradation of the environment. In order to overcome these issues, renewable energy resources are being tapped increasingly. The need to produce energy from renewable resources has risen. BIPV is a type of renewable energy resource. Building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPVs) is the integration of photovoltaics (PV) into the building envelope. It is gaining more attention, as it can substitute traditional construction materials. Currently, in the European Union (EU), buildings are responsible for 36% of CO2 emissions, but buildings can fulfill 32% of the EU’s energy demand if they use building integrated photovoltaics (BIPVs).

The U.S., Japan, and Germany are major countries in terms of BIPV installations. BIPVs are receiving high attention in the U.S. State of California, as the installation of solar panels on new buildings is mandatory in California. According to the California Energy Commission (CEC), nearly 75,000 new homes are expected to be built statewide by 2020. This is expected to drive the BIPV market in the U.S. during the forecast period.

This report analyzes and forecasts the building-integrated photovoltaics market at the global and regional levels. The market has been forecast based on value (US$ Mn) and volume (kW) for the period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global building-integrated photovoltaics market. It also covers the expected impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for BIPVs during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities for the building-integrated photovoltaics market at the global and regional levels.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global building-integrated photovoltaics market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein technology, application, and end-user segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global building-integrated photovoltaics market by segmenting it in terms of technology, application, end-user, and region. In terms of technology, the market has been classified into crystalline silicon, thin film, and others. Based on application, the building-integrated photovoltaics market has been divided into roofs, facades, windows, and others. In terms of end-user, the market has been segregated into residential, commercial, and industrial. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation covers the current and forecast demand for BIPVs in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the building-integrated photovoltaics market for the base year 2017 and the forecast between 2018 and 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on technology, application, and end-user segments of the global building-integrated photovoltaics market. Market value and volume have been provided for the global, regional, and country-level markets.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global building-integrated photovoltaics market. Key players operating in the global market are ISSOL SA, Onyx Solar Group LLC, BIPVco Ltd, ViaSolis, ertex solartechnik GmbH, Sphelar Power Corporation, NanoPV technologies Inc., B Navitas Green Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Ankara Solar AS, Hermans Techniglaz BV, Jiaxing Feiya New Energy Co., Ltd, and Polysolar Ltd. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, and recent developments.

The global building-integrated photovoltaics market has been segmented as follows:

Global Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market, by Technology

– Crystalline Silicon

– Thin Film

– Others

Global Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market, by Application

– Roofs

– Facades

– Windows

– Others

Global Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market, by End-user

– Commercial

– Residential

– Others

Global Building-integrated Photovoltaics Market, by Region

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– Germany

– U.K.

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– Australia

– ASEAN

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest Latin America

– Middle East & Africa (MEA)

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

– Europe is a leading region of the global building-integrated photovoltaics market. The region constitutes more than 45% share of the global market. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the maximum pace during the forecast period.

– Recently, concerns related to fossil fuels have increased. This presents opportunities for service providers operating in the global building-integrated photovoltaics market.

– The U.S. BIPV market is mostly concentrated in California, followed by New Jersey. In Canada, the market for BIPV in Ontario is expected to expand at a significant pace in the near future.

– California was among the first states in the U.S. to develop a Green Building Standards code known as ‘CALGreen.’ The code is expected to mandate that the new buildings in the state be more efficient in terms of energy and environment. This is projected to help the International Code Council develop a new International Green Construction Code (IGCC) for commercial buildings.

– According to SolarPower Europe, countries in Europe have installed around 9 GW of solar power systems in 2017, which is a 30% increase over the 7 GW added in 2016

