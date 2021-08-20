Global Cold Plate Market: Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Cold Plate Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 137 pages with table and figures in it.

A Cold Plate is an aluminum or other plate containing internal tubing through which a liquid coolant is forced, to absorb heat transferred to the plate by transistors and other components mounted on it. It is one of the most common liquid cooling solutions that makes use of direct contact between the Cold Plate and the object to be cooled. This direct contact allows the heat to be efficiently conducted. Cold Plate offers many advantages over forced air cooled heat sinks such as performance, noise level and reliability.

Scope of the Report:

Currently, in this industry, Aavid hold 19.5% of the global market share. In the United States and Europe, Aavid, Lytron, Wakefield-Vette, Wolverine Tube and Columbia-Staver are important players in the market. Asia Vital Components and Xenbo Electric are the Chinese market leaders.

China is the world’s largest exporting country. Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia and the United States need to import cold plate from China. In addition, many companies set up production bases in China. At the same time, China can also produce OEM cold plate. It should be noted that some of Aavid’s products come from China or India (OEM form).

At present, in addition to high power electronic equipment, more and more IGBTs and laser devices require a high-performance cold plate. Due to the upgrading of power equipment in developing countries, the application of high power electronic equipment and power conversion equipment will continue to be the most important application of the cold plate. IGBTs and laser devices may be the main driving force in the future market. The new design will increasingly reflect the characteristics of various types of cold plates.

The worldwide market for Cold Plate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 300 million US$ in 2024, from 240 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Cold Plate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Aavid

Lytron

Asia Vital Components

Wakefield-Vette

AMS Technologies

Wolverine Tube

Xenbo Electric

Columbia-Staver

TAT Technologies

Ellediesse

DAU

TE Technology

ZETA Electronics

Kawaso Texcel

Hitachi

Suzhou Wint Electric

Tucker Engineering

Shanghai Kissthermal

MaxQ Technology

SysCooling Technology

Koolance

HS Marston

Mikros

Market Segment by States, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Formed tube Cold Plate

Deep drilled Cold Plate

Machined channel Cold Plates

Pocketed folded-fin Cold Plates

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

High Power Electronic Equipment

Laser Device

Power Conversion Equipment

Medical Equipment

Defence and Aerospace

LED

Others

