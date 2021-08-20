Global Edutainment Market Expected to Deliver Dynamic Progression until 2027

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Edutainment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027” to its huge collection of research reports.

Edutainment Market: Overview

The edutainment market report provides analysis for the period 2017 – 2027, where 2019 to 2027 is the forecast period and 2018 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and technologies expected to play an influential role in the market’s growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the analysis of market growth during the said period. The study provides a complete perspective on the evolution of the global edutainment market throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (US$ Mn).

The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market and macroeconomic factors. A market attractiveness analysis has been provided for every segment in the report, in order to provide a thorough understanding of the overall scenario in the edutainment market. The report also provides an overview of various strategies adopted by key players in the market.

Global Edutainment Market: Scope of the Report

The edutainment market is segmented based on visitor demographics, facility size, gaming type, and revenue source. Based on visitor demographics, the market has been bifurcated into children (0-12 years), teenager (13-18 years), young adult (19-25 years), and adult (25+ years). In terms of facility size, the market has been segmented into 5,001 to 10,000 sq. ft., 10,001 to 20,000 sq. ft., 20,001 to 40,000 sq. ft. and > 40,000 sq. ft. Based on gaming type, the market is segmented into interactive, non-interactive, explorative, and hybrid combination games. On the basis of revenue source, the market has been divided into entry fees & tickets, food & beverages, merchandising, advertising, and others. The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global edutainment market, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global edutainment market, positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the market. The comprehensive edutainment market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, and technological factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the growth of the edutainment market.

Global Edutainment Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary research sources such as annual reports, company websites, broker reports, financial reports, SEC filings and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, statistical databases, World Bank database, and industry white papers are usuallyreferred.

Global Edutainment market: Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global edutainment market. Some of the key players profiled include Kidzania, Legoland Discovery Center, Kindercity, Plabo, Pororo Parks, CurioCity, Totter’s Otterville, Mattel Play! Town, Little Explorers, and Kidz Holding S.A.L.

The edutainment market has been segmented as below:

Market Segmentation: Global Edutainment market

– By Gaming Type

– By Facility Size

– By Revenue Source

– By Visitor Demographics

In addition, the report provides analysis of the edutainment market with respect to the following geographic segments:

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Rest of North America

– Europe

– Western Europe

– U.K.

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– BENELUX

– Rest of Western Europe

– Eastern Europe

– Russia

– Poland

– Rest of Eastern Europe

– Asia Pacific (APAC)

– China

– India

– Japan

– Australia & New Zealand

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Middle East & Africa (MEA)

– GCC

– Northern Africa

– Turkey

– South Africa

– Rest of MEA

– South America

– Brazil

– Rest of South America

