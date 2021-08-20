Global High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market 2018 – 2026 : Insights, Status, Future Trends, Product Type, Manufacturers, Key-Players

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market – Overview

This comprehensive report by Transparency Market Research analyzes and provides market growth forecasts for the High Performance Computing (HPC) & High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market at the global and regional level. The global High Performance Computing (HPC) & High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market size estimates in terms of revenue (Revenue – US$ Mn and Volume – Units (for servers)) has been provided for the period 2016 to 2026, where 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. Data for 2016 is provided as historical information.

The report highlights and details the major trends both at customer and vendor level, which are likely to influence the growth of the High Performance Computing (HPC) & High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market over the forecast period. This includes identification of factors likely to have positive impact (drivers), factors restricting the growth (restraints), and those which offer unexplored growth avenues (opportunities). Relevant impact of these drivers, restraints, and opportunities on market growth has been analyzed to help evaluate potential market growth trends.

Other sections detailing market composition and dynamics therein include value chain analysis, PESTEL analysis, market concentration rate analysis, key mergers & acquisitions, regulations and policies, and regional level impact analysis of market dynamics factors. These sections help understand how companies across the supply chain are positioned against each other and strategic activities followed by them to retain their market footprint. The section on market attractiveness analysis defines key segments which hold lucrative opportunities and favorable growth conditions. These are compared against parameters such as segment incremental opportunity growth rate, current segment holding (market share) and degree of competition – viz. pricing, distribution channel, and product availability, among others.

Market Segmentation

Geographically, the report provides market analysis for the following regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Key countries analyzed for market sizing across these regions include – The U.S., Canada, U.K, France, Germany, India, Japan, China, GCC, South Africa, and Brazil. By component, the following segments have been considered in the scope toprovide a holistic view of the market – server (HPC, HPDA), storage, software (application and platform), network, services, and cloud. Industry applications considered for analysis in the report include – Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI); Energy & Utilities; Healthcare; IT &telecom; Professional Services; Manufacturing; Automotive; Retail & Consumer Goods; Transport & Logistics; Government; Defense; Media & Entertainment; Education; and Others (Geoscience, Weather). Customers across these industries have been analyzed in terms of enterprise size as large and public enterprises, and small & medium enterprises.

Global High Performance Computing (HPC) & High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market: Competitive Dynamics

Companies such as Microsoft Corporation, Lenovo Group Ltd., SAS Institute, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Teradata Corporation, Cisco systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Oracle Corporation, Red Hat Inc., Dell Inc., Cray Inc., Juniper Networks, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., and ATOS SE, active in theglobal High Performance Computing (HPC) & High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market have beenprofiled in this study. Details such as business overview, geographical presence, and revenue along with strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiles.Market revenue share (in terms of US$ Mn and %) has also been provided for players as profiled in the report.

Market Segmentation: Global High Performance Computing (HPC) & High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market

HPC & HPDA Market, by Component

– Hardware

– Server

– HPC Server

– HFDA Server

– Storage

– Software (Applications and platform)

– Services

– Network

– Cloud

HPC & HPDA Market, by Industry Application

– Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

– Energy &Utilities

– Healthcare

– IT & Telecom

– Professional Services

– Manufacturing

– Automotive

– Retail & Consumer Goods

– Transport & Logistics

– Government

– Defense

– Media & Entertainment

– Education

– Others (Geo science, Weather)

In addition, the report provides analysis of the HPC & HPDA market with respect to the following geographic segments:

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Rest of North America

– Europe

– The U.K

– Germany

– France

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific (APAC)

– India

– China

– Japan

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Middle East & Africa (MEA)

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

– South America

– Brazil

– Rest of South America

