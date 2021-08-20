Global Interposer Market 2019 Share, Growth, Key Manufacturers Analysis and Regional Forecast

Interposer is an electrical interface routing between one socket or connection to another. The purpose of an interposer is to spread a connection to a wider pitch or to reroute a connection to a different connection.

This report focuses on the Interposer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In the industry, Murata profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Xilinx and Tezzaron ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 20.30%, 10.78% and 9.93% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.North America has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in interposer market, while the Japan is the second sales volume market for interposer in 2016.

Interposer technology is very mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Interposer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 20.3% over the next five years, will reach 380 million US$ in 2024, from 130 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Murata

Tezzaron

Xilinx

AGC Electronics

TSMC

UMC

Plan Optik AG

Amkor

IMT

ALLVIA, Inc

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

2D Interposer

2.5D Interposer

3D Interposer

CIS

CPU/GPU

MEMS 3D Capping Interposer

RF Devices

Logic SoC

ASIC/FPGA

High Power LED

