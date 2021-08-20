Global Joint Pain Injections Market to Witness Widespread Expansion by 2018 – 2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Joint Pain Injections Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Joint Pain Injections Market: Overview

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global joint pain injections market for the period 2018 to 2026. Rise in geriatric population, increased prevalence of joint disorders, and high unmet medical needs are likely to be major drivers of the global joint pain injections market during the forecast period.

The joint pain injections market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a snapshot that provides information on various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to segments based on injections type, joint, distribution channel, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and profiles of key market players, along with business overview, to project the competitive landscape of the market. The section also provides market attractiveness analysis based on region and market share analysis in terms of key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the joint pain injections market.

Joint Pain Injections Market: Key Segments

Based on injection type, the global joint pain injections market has been segmented into corticosteroid injections, hyaluronic acid injections, and others. In terms of joint type, the global joint pain injections market has been divided into knee & ankle, hip joint, shoulder & elbow, facet joints of the spine, and others. Based on distribution channel, the market has been segregated into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period 2018 to 2026, along with their respective CAGR for the forecast period 2016 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Joint Pain Injections Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global joint pain injections market has been segmented into five major regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). Market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period 2018 to 2026, along with their respective CAGR for the forecast period 2016 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also profiles major players operating in the global joint pain injections market based on various attributes, such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. The players covered in the report include Allergan Plc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Ferring B.V., Bioventus, Flexion Therapeutics, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., SEIKAGAKU CORPORATION, and Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The global joint pain injections market has been segmented as below:

Joint Pain Injections Market, by Injection Type

– Corticosteroid Injections

– Hyaluronic Acid Injections

– Others

Joint Pain Injections Market, by Joint Type

– Knee & Ankle

– Hip Joint

– Shoulder & Elbow

– Facet Joints of the Spine

– Others

Joint Pain Injections Market, by End-user

– Hospital Pharmacies

– Retail Pharmacies

– Online Pharmacies

Joint Pain Injections Market, by Region

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– U.K.

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– India

– China

– Japan

– Australia & New Zealand

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

– Middle East & Africa

– South Africa

– GCC Countries

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

