Global Market Study on Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit Market

Global Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC) Market: Overview

In the past decade requirement for the radio frequency integrated circuits is rising with the tremendously growing demand for optical, wireless, and other high frequency consumer electronic products. The radio frequency integrated circuits are made available in the frequency range of 900 MHz to 2.4 GHz. The RFIC are gaining the rapid popularity in the technological deployment because of the ability to work as application specific ICs (ASICs) and configurable with several applications similar as ASICs. RFICs are analog circuits which are used in various electronics products to improvise the performance of the products. IOT is one of the major advancement which increases the demand for RFICs in multiple products. The increasing demand for high speed wireless network increases the fuel the demand for RFIC. The fabrication of RFICs performance parameters have grown widely in the past few years this factor is responsible for increasing the awareness and rising deployment rate of the radio frequency integrated circuit in the consumer electronics. Now a days the internet service providers are focused towards offering seamless experience to the internet end users, which can be achieved using RFICs in their networks to provide higher bandwidth and higher speed to the network service end users.

Global Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC) Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing demand for the wireless products, optical and other high frequency applications in recent years is one of the major factors driving the growth for the global radio frequency integrated circuit market globally. Also the global demand for the RFICs is fueled by the rising requirement for the connected mobile platforms and increasing use of internet globally. The rapid increase in the demand for the Wi-Fi, GPS wireless services are also going to contribute to drive the market growth of the radio frequency integrated circuits globally in the forecasted period. Owing to the availability of the RFICs in smaller sizes, consumer electronics are manufactured using the RFICs for fueling the demand of small appliances this aspect also contributes to drive global demand for the radio frequency integrated circuits in the forecast period. On the other hand, the major challenge in the growth of RFICs market is to meet the demand from end users for RFICs with low power consumption, higher performance, and smaller size ICs.

Global Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC) Market: Segmentation

By Product Wi-fi Bluetooth Proprietary Mobile Phones ZigBee

By Application Mobile Tablets Others

By region North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe MEA APEJ Japan



Global Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC) Market: Region wise outlook

The global market for radio frequency integrated circuit is divided regionally into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa. Among these regions APEJ and MEA are expected to grow at highest CAGR owing to the rapid growth of high speed wireless devices and advancement of wireless networks. North America region dominates the market in terms of revenue generation followed by Europe.

Global Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC) Market: Industry Key Players