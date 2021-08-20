Global Office Furniture Market 2019 Share, Growth, Key Manufacturers Analysis and Regional Forecast
Office Furniture is a kind of equipment used for working in daily life and working.
Scope of the Global Office Furniture Market Report
This report focuses on the Office Furniture in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Overall, the Office Furniture products performance is positive with the global economic recovery.
The technical barriers of Office Furniture are relatively low, and the Office Furniture market concentration degree is dispersed. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world; the key companies in Office Furniture market include Steelcase, Herman Miller, Haworth, HNI Corporation, Okamura Corporation, Global Group, KI, Teknion, Knoll, Kinnarps Holding, and others.
Favorable government policies and rising foreign direct investments have increased the number of MNCs in the country and also boosted the entry of foreign players. This has led to a rise in the number of offices as well as the demand for Office Furniture worldwide. Also, the growing number of companies in the technology, media, telecom, retail, financial, and transport sectors in 2014 has increased the demand of Office Furniture. Therefore, the growing demand for office space will be favorable for the growth of the Office Furniture market.
As the demand increases rapidly for downstream industries, the demand for Office Furniture will correspondingly increase. The increased consumption of Office Furniture is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2021. Office Furniture industry will usher in a stable growth space.
In the past few years, the raw material prices were relatively stable, and expected that the Office Furniture raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Office Furniture. Therefore, to some extent, the companies face the risk of profit decline.
There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in Office Furniture market will become more intense.
The worldwide market for Office Furniture is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.7% over the next five years, will reach 94200 million US$ in 2024, from 71500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
Global Office Furniture Market Segment by regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Office Furniture Market Segment by Type
Wood
Metals
plastic
others
Global Office Furniture Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Enterprise
Hospitals
Schools
Others
Some of the Points cover in Global Office Furniture Market Research Report is:
Chapter 1: Describe Office Furniture Industry
Introduction,
Product Scope,
Market Overview,
Market Opportunities,
Market Risk,
Market Driving Force
Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Office Furniture Industry in 2016 and 2017
Sales
Revenue and price
Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 4: Global Office Furniture Market by regions from 2013 to 2018
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Office Furniture Market by key countries in these regions
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 9 and 10: Global Office Furniture Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018
Sales
Revenue and market share
Growth rate
Chapter 11:Office Furniture Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023
Regions
Type and application with sales and revenue
Chapter 12 and 13:Office Furniture Industry
Sales channel
Distributors
Traders and dealers
Appendix
Data source
