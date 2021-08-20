Global Office Furniture Market 2019 Share, Growth, Key Manufacturers Analysis and Regional Forecast

Office Furniture is a kind of equipment used for working in daily life and working.

Scope of the Global Office Furniture Market Report

This report focuses on the Office Furniture in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Overall, the Office Furniture products performance is positive with the global economic recovery.

The technical barriers of Office Furniture are relatively low, and the Office Furniture market concentration degree is dispersed. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world; the key companies in Office Furniture market include Steelcase, Herman Miller, Haworth, HNI Corporation, Okamura Corporation, Global Group, KI, Teknion, Knoll, Kinnarps Holding, and others.

Favorable government policies and rising foreign direct investments have increased the number of MNCs in the country and also boosted the entry of foreign players. This has led to a rise in the number of offices as well as the demand for Office Furniture worldwide. Also, the growing number of companies in the technology, media, telecom, retail, financial, and transport sectors in 2014 has increased the demand of Office Furniture. Therefore, the growing demand for office space will be favorable for the growth of the Office Furniture market.

As the demand increases rapidly for downstream industries, the demand for Office Furniture will correspondingly increase. The increased consumption of Office Furniture is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2021. Office Furniture industry will usher in a stable growth space.

In the past few years, the raw material prices were relatively stable, and expected that the Office Furniture raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Office Furniture. Therefore, to some extent, the companies face the risk of profit decline.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in Office Furniture market will become more intense.

The worldwide market for Office Furniture is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.7% over the next five years, will reach 94200 million US$ in 2024, from 71500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Office Furniture Market Segment by Manufacturers

Steelcase

Herman Miller

Haworth

HNI Corporation

Okamura Corporation

Global Group

KI

Teknion

Knoll

Kinnarps Holding

Kimball Office

Kokuyo

ITOKI

Uchida Yoko

Vitra Holding

Nowy Styl

Groupe Clestra Hausermann

Izzy+

Lienhard Office Group

Koninkije Ahrend

USM Holding

Bene

Sedus Stoll

Martela

Scandinavian Business Seating

EFG Holding

Fursys

AURORA

SUNON

Quama

Global Office Furniture Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Office Furniture Market Segment by Type

Wood

Metals

plastic

others

Global Office Furniture Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Enterprise

Hospitals

Schools

Others

Some of the Points cover in Global Office Furniture Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe Office Furniture Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Office Furniture Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global Office Furniture Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Office Furniture Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global Office Furniture Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11:Office Furniture Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13:Office Furniture Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

