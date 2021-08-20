Global Organic Coconut Water Market- Top Product, Consumption, Organic Coconut Water, Analysis, Size to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Organic Coconut Water Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 138 pages with table and figures in it.

Coconut water or organic coconut water is the clear liquid inside young green coconuts (fruits of the coconut palm). Coconut water has long been a popular drink in the tropical countries where it is available canned, or bottled.

Scope of the Report:

First, coconut water benefits and coconut water nutrition are numerous due to the amount of essential nutrients it contains, which include vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients, amino acids, antioxidants, enzymes and growth hormones; because coconuts grow near the sea, they have continual access to mineral-rich salt water supplies, which enables them to absorb the water through their root systems. This makes coconut water a rich source of major minerals, such as potassium, calcium and magnesium, in addition to the trace elements iodine, zinc, sulfur, selenium, sulfur, manganese, boron and molybdenum.

Second, the global coconut water market is fragmented with too many small players across various regions. The production of coconut water is distributed evenly in USA, China, Europe, Brazil. China is the largest region of coconut water in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. China markets took up about 62.48% the global market in 2015, followed by USA with the share of 23.31%.

Third, the global production of coconut water will increase from 1138.32 Million L in 2011 to 2310.08 Million L in 2016 at an average annual growth rate of more than 15.00%. In the world wide, the top five manufacturers of coconut water are Coconut Palm Group, VITA COCO, Coca-Cola(Zico), Yeniu, Pepsico(ONE,Amacoco). And the production of Coconut Palm Group occupied about 27.69% in 2015.

The worldwide market for Organic Coconut Water is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.0% over the next five years, will reach 4560 million US$ in 2024, from 2270 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Organic Coconut Water in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

VITA COCO

Coca-Cola(Zico)

Pepsico(ONE,Amacoco)

Naked Juice

Maverick Brands

Taste Nirvana

C2O Pure Coconut Water

Tradecons GmbH

Amy and Brian

Edward and Sons

Sococo

PECU

Grupo Serigy

CocoJal

UFC Coconut Water

CHI Coconut Water

Green Coco Europe

Koh Coconut

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Pure Coconut Water

Mixed Coconut Water

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

0-14 yrs

15-34 yrs

35-54 yrs

55 yrs up

Highlights of the Global Organic Coconut Water report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Organic Coconut Water market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Organic Coconut Water market.

Chapter 1, to describe Organic Coconut Water Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force; Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Organic Coconut Water , with sales, revenue, and pOrganic Coconut Water of Organic Coconut Water , in 2016 and 2017;

, with sales, revenue, and pOrganic Coconut Water of , in 2016 and 2017; Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Organic Coconut Water for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

for each region, from 2013 to 2019; Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Organic Coconut Water market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024; Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Organic Coconut Water sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

