Global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market 2018 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

Global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Industry

New Study On "2018-2025 Parkinson's Disease Treatment Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast"

The study provides a detailed view of the global Parkinson’s disease treatments market, by product, by distribution channel and by geography. Increasing adoption of Parkinson’s disease treatments in healthcare sector is one of the key factor fueling the growth of the market. To detect and treat disfunctioning of the central nervous system of a human being and neurological damage due to loss of nerves and cells are the key function of the Parkinson’s disease treatments market. A rise in the life expectancy of population aging 60 or above throughout the globe who have high chances of being the victim of such disease creates a huge market opportunity for Parkinson’s disease treatment market during the forecasted years (2017-2025).

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by product and by distribution channel. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the Parkinson’s disease treatments market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps to understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the Parkinson’s disease treatments market.

The report provides the size of the Parkinson’s disease treatments market in 2017 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the global Parkinson’s disease treatments market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been considered in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The Parkinson’s disease treatments market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach has been used to estimate the global revenue of the Parkinson’s disease treatments market, split into regions. Based on, product, channel of distribution it has been summed up and the individual revenues from all the regions to achieve the global revenue for Parkinson’s disease treatments market have been clearly shown. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of Parkinson’s disease treatment market several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

Key players who operates in the global Parkinson’s disease treatment market are Teva, Sun Pharma, Novartis AG, AbbVie, GSK, Merck, Impax Laboratories, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Acadia, Dr. Reddy’s. Few other firms from India and the U.S. are also there to compete in the global market.

The global Parkinson’s disease treatment market has been segmented into:

Global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market: By Product

• Carbidopa/levodopa,

• Dopamine

• Receptor

• Agonists,

• MAO inhibitors

• COMT inhibitors,

• Anticholinergics,

• Other drugs

Global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market: By Distribution Channel

• Hospitals

• Healthcare institutes

• Others

Global Parkinson’s Disease Treatments Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

