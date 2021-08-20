Global Stable Isotope Labeled Biomolecules Industry: Key Trends, Challenges and Standardization to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Stable Isotope Labeled Biomolecules Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 119 pages with table and figures in it.

This report studies the Stable Isotope Labeled Biomolecules market, Stable Isotope Labeled Biomolecules refer to the biomolecule which is labeled by replacing specific atoms by their isotope, and then the reactant is then allowed to undergo the reaction.

An important tool for high-resolution structure determination for NMR spectroscopy is the use of stable isotopically labeled biomolecules. By either selectively or uniformly incorporating stable isotopes into proteins, the user is able to significantly reduce the complexity of their spectra. D Labeled Biomolecules, 15N, and deuterium are the most common isotopes incorporated into proteins. Microbial expression systems, cell-free extracts, peptide synthesis and custom synthesis provide a variety of options for accomplishing the incorporation of the labels. Microbial expression systems are cell-based protein expression systems in which the microbes are grown in either a defined or complex media with D Labeled Biomolecules labeled glucoses and 15N Labeled Biomoleculeslabeled ammonium salts as the sole sources of carbon and nitrogen respectively. Ease of use, adaptability and high protein yields have made these expression systems the most popular technique for stable isotope incorporation. Cell-free extracts and custom synthesis also present their own individual advantages with the use of uniformly or selectively labeled amino acids. Cell-free extracts allow the user to more readily implement high-throughput in vitro protein expression as many proteins are difficult to express in vivo due to complications such as toxicity. Custom synthesis allows for unique, site-specific incorporation of isotopes into peptides allowing the user to study distinct structural regions.

North America is the largest consumer by regions. North America accounted about 52.63% consumption market share in 2016. Europe is the second largest with 33.92% market share. China is the following consumption region with 5.53% consumption market share.

Scientific research, medical and industrial use is the main application of stable isotope labeled biomolecules. The three applications take nearly 88% of global stable isotope labeled biomolecules consumption in 2016.

The worldwide market for Stable Isotope Labeled Biomolecules is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 130 million US$ in 2024, from 100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Cambridge Isotope Laboratories

Sigma-Aldrich

Thermo Fisher Scientific

LGC Standards

Toronto Research Chemicals

IsoLife

WITEGA Laboratorien

Omicron Biochemicals

Icon Isotopes

Medical Isotopes

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

D Labeled Biomolecules

15N Labeled Biomolecules

13C Labeled Biomolecules

Others

Scientific Research

Medical

Industrial

Others

Chapter 1, to describe Stable Isotope Labeled Biomolecules product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Stable Isotope Labeled Biomolecules, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Stable Isotope Labeled Biomolecules in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Stable Isotope Labeled Biomolecules competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Stable Isotope Labeled Biomolecules breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Stable Isotope Labeled Biomolecules market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Stable Isotope Labeled Biomolecules sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source

