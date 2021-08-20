Global Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2018 – 2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market: Overview

The upstream petrotechnical training services market report provides analysis for the period 2016 – 2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing an influential role in the market’s growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the analysis of market growth during the said period. The study provides a complete perspective on the evolution of the global upstream petrotechnical training services market throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (US$ Mn).

The market overview section of the report demonstrates dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market, key market indicators, ecosystem analysis, and pricing analysis. Further, key market indicators included in the report provide the significant factors which are capable of changing the market scenario. These indicators are expected to define the market position during the forecast period and provide an overview about the global upstream petrotechnical training services market. A market attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every segment in the report, in order to present a thorough understanding of the overall scenario in the upstream petrotechnical training services market. The report also offers an overview of various strategies adopted by key players in the market.

Global Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market: Scope of the Report

The global market for upstream petrotechnical training services is segmented on the basis of training mode, training type, upstream sector, end-user, and geography. Based on training mode, the market is segmented into training courses, e-learning (third party), and simulator (immersive training). Training courses are further categorized into face-to-face, in-house, and online. In terms of training type, the market can be divided into operational and domain training. Operational training is classified into information management; and health, safety, and environment (HSE). Domain training is divided into geology & geophysics, petrophysics, surface facilities design and engineering, geomechanics, field operations and management, reservoir engineering, drilling engineering, production engineering, and economics & finance. In terms of upstream sector, the market is segmented into exploration, development, and production. Based on end-user, the market is divided into national oil companies and independent oil companies. The report covers the analysis of these segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East &Africa, and South America, along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates supplementing the growth of the upstream petrotechnical training services market during the forecast period.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global upstream petrotechnical training services market, positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the industry. The comprehensive upstream petrotechnical training services market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, and technological factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the growth of the upstream petrotechnical training services market.

The report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the upstream petrotechnical training services market, and growth trends of each segment and region. It includes strategies of companies, financial information, SWOT analysis, and developments under the company profile section. The report also provides insights related to trends and their impact on the market. Furthermore, Porter’s Five Forces analysis explains the five forces, namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the upstream petrotechnical training services market. The report also provides a comprehensive ecosystem analysis for the upstream petrotechnical training services market.

Global Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary research sources such as annual reports, company websites, broker reports, financial reports and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, World Bank database, and industry white papers are referred.

Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the upstream petrotechnical training services market across geographies. Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with industry experts and participants in order to get the latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis. Primary interviews offer firsthand information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competitive landscape, growth trends, and outlook. These factors help to validate and strengthen secondary research findings and also help to develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding. Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by our expert panel.

Global Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market: Competitive Dynamics

The global upstream petrotechnical training services market report provides company market share analysis of the various key participants. Some of the key players profiled in the report include The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC), The European Association of Geoscientists and Engineers (EAGE), The Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG), American Petroleum Institute (API), Total S.A., Royal Dutch Shell, Baker Hughes (GE Company), Halliburton, Intertek Group plc., RPS Group PLC, PetroKnowledge, Novomet Group, Aucerna, International Human Resources Development Corporation (IHRDC), and Asia Edge Pte Ltd. (PetroEdge).

The upstream petrotechnical training services market has been segmented as below:

Market Segmentation: Global Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market

By Training Mode

– Training Courses

– Face-to-face

– In-house

– Online

– E-Learning

– Simulator (Immersive Training)

By Training Type

– Operational Training

– Information Management

– Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE)

– Domain Training

– Geology & Geophysics

– Petrophysics

– Surface Facilities Design and Engineering

– Geomechanics

– Field Operations and Management

– Reservoir Engineering

– Drilling Engineering

– Production Engineering

– Economics & Finance

By Upstream Sector

– Exploration

– Development

– Production

By End-user

– National Oil Companies

– Independent Oil Companies

In addition, the report provides analysis of the global upstream petrotechnical training services market with respect to the following geographic segments:

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific (APAC)

– China

– India

– Japan

– Indonesia

– Australia

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Middle East & Africa (MEA)

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

– South America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of South America

