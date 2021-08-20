Grain Fumigants Market: Global Demand, Growth Potential & Opportunity Outlook 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Grain Fumigants Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 119 pages with table and figures in it.

Grain Fumigant is used to control pests in buildings (structural fumigation), soil, grain, and produce, and is also used during processing of goods to be imported or exported to prevent transfer of exotic organisms. This method also affects the structure itself, affecting pests that inhabit the physical structure, such as woodborers and drywood termites.

Currently, there are several producing companies in South Africa grain fumigants industry. The main players are Detia-Degesch, UPL Group, Shenyang Fengshou, Jining Shengcheng and National Fumigants. The South Africa sales of grain fumigants will increase to 1577 MT in 2018 from 1435 MT in 2013 with average growth rate of 1.91%.

Grain fumigants has several types, which include aluminium phosphide and magnesium phosphide etc. And each type has different application fields and grains relatively. With pest control effect of grain fumigants, the downstream application industries will need more grain fumigants products. So, grain fumigants have a huge market potential in the future.

Detia-Degesch

UPL Group

Shenyang Fengshou

Jining Shengcheng

National Fumigants

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Aluminum Phosphide

Magnesium Phosphide

Others

Cereal

Fruit

Vegetable

