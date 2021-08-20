Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market Expected to Grow at High Cagr during Forecast Period 2018 – 2027

Market Scenario

Many healthcare organizations are using robotic process automation, intelligent EDI integration, insurance discovery and patient solutions for a superior collection process. This integration in the healthcare sector has increased the need for RCM software considerably which has led to an increased profit. Major companies are trying much to bank on this system. Emerging economies are also looking at it as a must-needed option to gain more.

The burgeoning healthcare industry is now heavily banking on the efficient financial transaction. A well-ensured future in terms of finance is needed if the market seeks further advancements in service and innovation in technologies. Healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) is software that conforms to the demands of the industry and fortifies the financial aspect of it furthering development. Claim processing, payment and revenue generation are what constitutes the entire system, and by maintaining the patient revenue cycle, it fetches a favorable record for hospitals and healthcare sectors. Its impact is so profound and far-reaching that market valuation of USD 1,75,163.5 million seems to be an easily achievable target by 2027, almost a four-times increase from its previous market estimation of 2016. Market Research Future (MRFR), while gathering information for the same market, implemented a holistic approach to have a precise report predicting the forthcoming period backed by in-depth knowledge of the same field.

Simplification of the financial status made possible by the RCM software of various hospitals is spurring the growth of the global RCM software market. By easing the process of managing, identification, and collection of data, it has substantially assisted the healthcare sector in benefitting much. And the increasing fund allotment to the healthcare segment can vouch for its growing adoption. This is evident from the reports, published by the U.S. Census Bureau, where it had been highlighted that the hospital care expenditure in 2015 in the U.S. alone had touched USD 831.5 billion.

Various institutions are showing signs of an inclination towards integrated healthcare system where the all-inclusive service depends majorly on access, quality, user satisfaction, and efficiency. Its structure is founded upon services related to diagnosis, treatment, care, rehabilitation, and health promotion. The trend is gaining momentum in the U.S. and Europe, where it has become popular with the massive patient pool. E-healthcare is also getting enough foothold to substantially assist the market. These developments have only led to a better implementation of quality research, treatment, and management. At the same time, individual healthcare spending is witnessing an increase in figures which is bolstering the RCM software market’s growth.

However, RCM software’s efficient implementation requires adept professionals in-charge of its operation. But, a dearth in their number can impede the market growth as slight errors could lead to an altogether different result. This works like a supply chain and a faulty figure on one end can trigger a landslide on the other.

Segmentation:

Based on the product type, the market can be segmented into advanced integrated software and standalone software. The advanced integrated software accrues almost 81.4% of the total revenue generated in the market and is blessed with the fastest CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.

Component-based segmentation of the market includes software and services. The software segment is gaining precedence considerably in the global market owing to its applicational ease, and it commanded the largest market share in 2016.

Deployment-wise segmentation comprises on-premise and on-cloud/web-based. On-cloud section is gaining much traction. However, on-premise application held the largest share of the market in 2016 as many still find complete cloud solution a bit difficult to operate.

Based on end-users, the market can be segmented into hospitals and ambulatory services. Hospitals hold the major share, and many rely heavily on its assistance in cases of emergency.

Regional Analysis:

The geographical analysis of the market covers namely the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The Americas take the onus of generating the maximum revenue as the region has this tendency to rely heavily on advanced technology. Advanced infrastructure accommodates such a wide-spread implementation of RCM software which benefits all. In addition, the market is profiting much from several major players presence in the segment, along with a scheduled substantial healthcare expenditure every year.

Europe is holding the second position, and it can be attributed to increasing government support in research and development. Other features such as well-developed healthcare infrastructure and considerable healthcare funding are quite similar in their impact to that of the Americas.

The APAC is all set to register the fastest growth. Emerging economies of the region are changing the healthcare sector remarkable, and many of them are evolving as a medical tourism hub which as a consequence, is assertively impacting the global RCM market. However, the MEA is still lagging much behind as the region has quite a few poor and slow developing countries.

