Homeland Security 2019 Global Market – Key Players, Applications, Outlook, SWOT Analysis and Forecasts to 2025
This research report categorizes the global Homeland Security market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
Homeland security systems in a country helps to avoid any kind of terrorist attacks on the country and provides security against severe attacks and threats.
The market for homeland security is primarily driven by several government initiatives undertaken to restrict increasing terrorist threats and cross border insurgency. In addition, rising cases of illegal immigration, drug smuggling and human trafficking is compelling the governments of various nations to invest heavily in procurement of homeland security products.. Adoption of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) by various armies for border surveillance is also influencing the growth of this category.
North America is the leading regional market due to technological advancement and huge expenditure in defense segment. North America is followed closely by the Asia Pacific owing to its substantial investments in military technologies by countries such as China and India. European region is also a promising market and has shown a rapid growth for homeland security products for countering terrorist threats. In rest of the world, the growth of homeland security market is largely driven by countries such as Brazil, UAE and Turkey.
In 2017, the global Homeland Security market size was 326200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 649900 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.0% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
BAE Systems
General Dynamics
Lockheed Martin
Northrop Grumman
Raytheon
…
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Intelligence and Surveillance System
Detection and Monitoring System
Weapon System
Access Control System
Modeling and Simulation
Communication System
Platforms
Market segment by Application, split into
Aviation Security
Maritime Security
Border Security
Critical Infrastructure Security
Cyber Security
CBRN Security
Mass Transit Security
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Homeland Security Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Homeland Security
1.1 Homeland Security Market Overview
1.1.1 Homeland Security Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Homeland Security Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.3 Homeland Security Market by Type
1.4 Homeland Security Market by End Users/Application
2 Global Homeland Security Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Homeland Security Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 BAE Systems
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Homeland Security Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 General Dynamics
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Homeland Security Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3 Lockheed Martin
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Homeland Security Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4 Northrop Grumman
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Homeland Security Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5 Raytheon
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Homeland Security Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
4 Global Homeland Security Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Homeland Security Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Homeland Security Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of Homeland Security in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Homeland Security
5 United States Homeland Security Development Status and Outlook
6 Europe Homeland Security Development Status and Outlook
7 China Homeland Security Development Status and Outlook
8 Japan Homeland Security Development Status and Outlook
9 Southeast Asia Homeland Security Development Status and Outlook
10 India Homeland Security Development Status and Outlook
11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)
11.1 Global Homeland Security Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)
11.2 Global Homeland Security Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)
11.3 Global Homeland Security Market Size by Application (2018-2025)
12 Homeland Security Market Dynamics
12.1 Homeland Security Market Opportunities
12.2 Homeland Security Challenge and Risk
12.2.1 Competition from Opponents
12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy
12.3 Homeland Security Market Constraints and Threat
12.3.1 Threat from Substitute
12.3.2 Government Policy
12.3.3 Technology Risks
12.4 Homeland Security Market Driving Force
12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets
12.4.2 Potential Application
13 Market Effect Factors Analysis
13.1 Technology Progress/Risk
13.1.1 Substitutes
13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference
13.3 External Environmental Change
13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations
13.3.2 Other Risk Factors
Continued…..
