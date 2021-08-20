Jan 2, 2019 7:10 AM ET Medical Recruitment Market 2018 Global Top players, Share, Trend, Technology, Growth and Forecast to 2025

This report studies the Medical Recruitment market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end Application/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Medical Recruitment market by product and Application/end industries.

In the last several years, global market of Medical Recruitment developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 6.34% during 2013 to 2017. In 2017, global revenue of Medical Recruitment is nearly 47.9 Billion USD.

The major players in global market include

Recruit Group

Impellam (Medacs Global)

LinkedIn

Independent Clinical Services

Robert Walters

DRC Locums

Cpl Resources

Your World Healthcare

Page Personnel

Monster Worldwide, Inc.

TFS Healthcare

DHI Group

CareerBuilder

51job

Zhaopin

MM Enterprises

C & A Industries

Apex K.K.

Right Step Consulting

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Medical Recruitment for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Rest of World

On the basis of product, the Medical Recruitment market is primarily split into

Online Medical Recruitment

Offline Medical Recruitment

On the basis on the end users/Application, this report covers

Healthcare Professionals

Paramedical Staffs

Medical Research

Pharmacy

Regulatory and Quality

Other

