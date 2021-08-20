Legal Services Market Global Industry Guide, Growth Factors, Demand And Trends, Forecast 2014-2023

Legal Services Market industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2014-18, and forecast to 2023). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Questions Answered –

– What was the size of the global legal services market by value in 2018?

– What will be the size of the global legal services market in 2023?

– What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global legal services market?

– How has the market performed over the last five years?

– How large is the global legal services market in relation to its regional counterparts?

Scope

– Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global legal services market. Includes market size data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.

– The legal services market includes practitioners of law operating in every sector of the legal spectrum. These include, but are not limited to, commercial, criminal, legal aid, insolvency, labor/industrial, family and taxation law.

– The market’s value is calculated as the total revenues received by law companies for services rendered. These values include all applicable taxes.

– Market volumes in this report refer to the total number of legal professionals in the country in question.

– All currency conversions are calculated at constant average annual 2018 exchange rates.

– The global legal services market had total revenues of $668.7bn in 2018, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% between 2014 and 2018.

– Market volume increased with a CAGR of 3.7% between 2014 and 2018, to reach a total of 7.2 million legal professionals in 2018.

– The US legal services market is the largest in the world, accounting for 47% of global revenue in 2018 and owning most of the largest global firms.

