Meat Substitutes Market Size, Share, Market Potential, Influential Trends, Competitive News Feed, Future Plans and Opportunity Assessment for the Period of 2019 – 2023

The global meat substitutes market is expecting a substantial growth with which it can scale USD 9.25 billion during the forecast period (2019-2023), reveals Market Research Future (MRFR) in a well-analyzed study that includes drivers such as shifting consumer trends, innovation in meat substitutes, new product launches, and growing tendency to become vegan.

Market Definition:

Meat Substitutes Market is gradually becoming mainstream as products under the sector are fast gaining recognition. Due to the large number of health benefits advantages with meat substitute’s consumption, the market is growing at an incremental pace. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the Food, Beverages & Nutrition sector among others, recently forecasted in its report on Global Meat Substitutes Market Research Report- Forecast to 2022 that the market will demonstrate an exceptional CAGR 4% while achieving million dollar growth readily in the forecast period.

Free Sample Of This Report Here @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1969

Market Scenario and Growth Factors:

These factors have led many food brands in channelizing their efforts towards research & development, and these substitutes go in sync with the idea of food sustainability which can be considered essential for the global market growth. This has encouraged further investments in the sector that has a broadened the horizon for expansion. However, consumer’s growing preference for gluten-free products can be set back for seitan, and other wheat-based substitutes which can hold back the regular growth of the meat substitutes market during the forecast period.

Rising population of vegan consumers and increasing awareness about health benefits obtained from meat substitutes have prompted the growth of the product in the global market. Rising campaigns on animal welfare have influenced the positive sale of meat alternatives among the vegan consumers. Health benefits gained out of meat substitute’s consumption are the main drivers to the development of this segment. Growth of the functional foods manufactured out of plant-based products has also provided an impetus for the increased demand of this sector.

Competative Dashboard:

Significant meat substitutes market player are AMY’s Kitchen, Inc., Beyond Meat, Quorn Foods, Inc, Garden Protein International, Inc., Blue Chip Group, MorningStar Farms L.C., VBites Foods, Ltd., Schouten Europe B.V., Sunfed, Ltd., and others.

Market Insight:

The market is heavily banking on strategies implemented by major companies. Its rival meat industry has already gained a significant foothold, and in order to crack the former’s base, innovative tactics are needed. For instance, Beyond Meat’s positioning of products in stores to Beyond Burger’s tweaking of the taste. Apart from these, merger, collaboration, acquisition, and other methods play a significant role. Beyond Meat is stepping into the U.K. market by inking a distribution deal with Authentic Food Co. MorningStar Farms L.C., on the other hand, has launched their vegan BBQ Chik’N Nuggets, and their vegan burgers are already a hit.

Industry Trend:

Beyond Meat is another brand which is successfully promoting their products by adopting a technique of tweaking their product taste a bit on a regular basis.

The company has implemented a strategy in the U.S., where they have placed their product alongside meat products and witnessed a growth in their sales as more people have now realized that sustainable foods are the future. They are now ready to play the same game in Europe.

Tesco’s vegan-friendly Beyond Burger is fast-becoming popular as people are now opting more for healthier foods.

Segmentation:

The Global Meat Substitutes Market can be segmented by product type, source, category, and distribution channel.

By product type, the meat substitutes market can be segmented into tofu & tofu products, textured vegetable protein, tempeh, other soy-based products, seitan, quorn, and other meat substitute products.

Based on source, the meat substitutes market can be segmented into soy, wheat, mycoprotein, and others.

Based on category, the meat substitutes market includes frozen, refrigerated, and ambient.

Based on distribution channel, the meat substitutes market can be segmented into store-based, and non-store based.

Regional Analysis:

North America is also becoming a hotbed for the said market. With many people opting for veganism, the region is witnessing a surge in sales of such products. The APAC market is expected to become the fastest growing region. Changing lifestyle and rise in disposable income are expected to drive the regional market forward.

The region is much concerned about the potential eco-disaster which is why many of the populace has shifted towards sustainable foods and in the process, have given rise to meat substitutes sale. Geographic analysis of the global meat substitutes market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Europe is expected to dominate the market substantially during the forecast period.

Table Of Content:

Executive Summary

Market Introduction

Research Methodology

Market Dynamics

Market Factor Analysis

Global Meat Substitutes Market, by Product Type

Global Meat Substitutes Market, by Source

Global Meat Substitutes Market, by Category

Global Meat Substitutes Market, by Distribution Channel

Global Meat Substitutes Market, by Region

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles

Conclusion

List of Tables

List of Figures

Access Compete Report Details And Ask any Quries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/meat-substitutes-market-1969

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]