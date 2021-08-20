Medical Tourism Market 2019-2023, by Min-Sheng General Hospital, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Samitivej Sukhumvit, Fortis Healthcare Ltd., Asian Heart Institute

Medical tourism is defined as to travel across countries with the reason for benefiting medical treatment of some form, which might not be accessible in the travelers’ nation of origin. This treatment may incorporate a wide cluster of therapeutic services. However, the most frequently profited services includes dental care, elective surgery, fertility treatment, and cosmetic surgery. Developed nations like the U.S., Germany, UK, Japan, Canada, and France offers highly advanced treatments. So, patients used to travel to such destinations when the quality care is not available in the local environment.

The Global Medical Tourism Market was worth USD 27.8 billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 18.8%, to reach USD 65.79 billion by 2023.

High treatment costs and long waiting time’s circumstances for medical procedures, advancements in technology, and development of market are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Stringent documentation forms, issues related with visa endorsement, and limited protection scope are the restraining the growth of the market. Developing countries with evolving innovation and technology is fueling the market.

The Global Medical Tourism Market is broadly segmented into type of treatment. On the basis of the type of treatment, the market is further segmented into Orthopedic Treatment, Cardiovascular Treatment, Dental Treatment Fertility Treatment, Cosmetic Treatment, Neurological Treatment, Cancer Treatment, and Others. On the basis of geography, the global market is analyzed under various regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Cosmetic treatment holds the largest share, because cosmetic treatment is not covered under insurance.

Leading healthcare players contributing to the global medical tourism market include:

Min-Sheng General Hospital, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Samitivej Sukhumvit, Fortis Healthcare Ltd., Asian Heart Institute, Prince Court Medical Center, Bangkok Hospital Medical Center, KPJ Healthcare Berhad, Raffles Medical Group, and Bumrungrad International Hospital.

Global, regional and country-level analysis and forecasts of the study market; providing Insights on the major countries/regions in which this industry is blooming and to also identify the regions that are still untapped

Segment-level analysis in terms of technology, component, and type along with market size forecasts and estimations to detect key areas of industry growth in detail

Identification of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges (DROC) in the market and their impact on shifting market dynamics

Study of the effect of exogenous and endogenous factors that affect the global market; which includes broadly demographic, economics, and political, among other macro-environmental factors presented in an extensive PESTLE Analysis

Study the micro environment factors that determine the overall profitability of an Industry, using Porter’s five forces analysis for analysing the level of competition and business strategy development

A comprehensive list of key market players along with their product portfolio, current strategic interests, key financial information, legal issues, SWOT analysis and analyst overview to study and sustain the market environment

Competitive landscape analysis listing out the mergers, acquisitions, collaborations in the field along with new product launches, comparative financial studies and recent developments in the market by the major companies

An executive summary, abridging the entire report in such a way that decision-making personnel can rapidly become acquainted with background information, concise analysis and main conclusions

