Molecular Biology Kits & Reagents and Enzymes Market is Expected to Witness Higher Growth Compared to Enzymes, During Forecast Period
The molecular biology kits and reagents and enzymes market is growing due to increasing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, and growing cases with genetic disorders. In addition, increasing healthcare expenditure resulting in improvement in research activities is further driving the market growth.
In terms of product, the molecular biology kits & reagents and enzymes market has been segmented into kits & reagents and enzymes. The kits & reagents segment led the molecular biology kits & reagents and enzymes industry in 2015, and it is expected to witness higher growth compared to enzymes, during 2016 – 2022.
In terms of application, the molecular biology kits & reagents and enzymes market has been segmented into PCR, sequencing, cloning, epigenetic, restriction digestion, synthetic biology, and others. The PCR was the largest application of the molecular biology kits & reagents and enzymes industry in 2015, and sequencing is expected to witness the highest growth during 2016 – 2022.
Competitive Analysis
Some of the competitors in the molecular biology kits & reagents and enzymes market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGAA, Qiagen N.V., Agilent Technologies, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Promega Corporation, New England Biolabs, Inc., Illumina, Inc. and Takara Bio Inc.
GLOBAL MOLECULAR BIOLOGY KITS AND REAGENTS AND ENZYMES MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Product
- Kits and Reagents
- Enzymes
- Polymerase
- Ligase
- Restriction Endonuclease
- Reverse Transcriptase
- Phosphatase
- Protease and Proteinase
- Others
By Application
- Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
- Sequencing
- Cloning
- Epigenetic
- Restriction Digestion
- Synthetic Biology
- Others
By End User
- Academic & Research Institute
- Hospital & Diagnostic Center
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Company
- Others
By Geography
- North America – U.S. and Rest of North America
- Europe – U.K., Germany, France and Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America – Brazil, Mexico and Others
- Middle East and Africa
