Molecular Biology Kits & Reagents and Enzymes Market is Expected to Witness Higher Growth Compared to Enzymes, During Forecast Period

The molecular biology kits and reagents and enzymes market is growing due to increasing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, and growing cases with genetic disorders. In addition, increasing healthcare expenditure resulting in improvement in research activities is further driving the market growth.

In terms of product, the molecular biology kits & reagents and enzymes market has been segmented into kits & reagents and enzymes. The kits & reagents segment led the molecular biology kits & reagents and enzymes industry in 2015, and it is expected to witness higher growth compared to enzymes, during 2016 – 2022.

In terms of application, the molecular biology kits & reagents and enzymes market has been segmented into PCR, sequencing, cloning, epigenetic, restriction digestion, synthetic biology, and others. The PCR was the largest application of the molecular biology kits & reagents and enzymes industry in 2015, and sequencing is expected to witness the highest growth during 2016 – 2022.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the competitors in the molecular biology kits & reagents and enzymes market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGAA, Qiagen N.V., Agilent Technologies, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Promega Corporation, New England Biolabs, Inc., Illumina, Inc. and Takara Bio Inc.

GLOBAL MOLECULAR BIOLOGY KITS AND REAGENTS AND ENZYMES MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Kits and Reagents

Enzymes Polymerase Ligase Restriction Endonuclease Reverse Transcriptase Phosphatase Protease and Proteinase Others



By Application

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Sequencing

Cloning

Epigenetic

Restriction Digestion

Synthetic Biology

Others

By End User

Academic & Research Institute

Hospital & Diagnostic Center

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Company

Others

By Geography

North America – U.S. and Rest of North America

Europe – U.K., Germany, France and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America – Brazil, Mexico and Others

Middle East and Africa

