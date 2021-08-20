Mosquito Repellants Market: Global Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2024

A mosquito Repellants is a substance that are applied on human skin, clothing or other surfaces that prevent mosquitoes from sitting or crawling on that surface. Wide variety of mosquito Repellants are being used to keep the mosquitoes away and prevent mosquito-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue, chikungunya, yellow fever, Zika virus, and others. Popularly used chemical ingredients in the preparation of mosquito Repellants include diethyl carbonate, ethyl hexane diol, N-diethyl-3-methylbenzamide (DEET), and diethyl phthalate.

Scope of the Global Mosquito Repellants Market Report

This report focuses on the Mosquito Repellants in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global giant consumption is mainly distributed in Asia Pacific, especially in China and India. Asia Pacific holds unshakable status in this field. Asia Pacific takes the revenue market share of 55.55% in 2016, followed by Americas with 26.02% in 2016. Particularly, there is a large demand in USA and Brazil.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The worldwide market for Mosquito Repellants is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.9% over the next five years, will reach 4740 million US$ in 2024, from 3350 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Mosquito Repellants Market Segment by Manufacturers

SC Johnson

Spectrum Brands

Reckitt Benckiser

3M

Zhongshan LANJU

Godrej Household

Avon

Tender Corporation

Dainihon Jochugiku

Nice Group Co., Ltd.

Coleman

Manaksia

Omega Pharma

Sawyer Products

Konda

Cheerwin

Global Mosquito Repellants Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Mosquito Repellants Market Segment by Type

Coils

Vaporizer

Mats

Aerosols

Creams

Global Mosquito Repellants Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

General Population

Special Population

