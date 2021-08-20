Online Gambling & Betting Market – Key Business Opportunities Along With Potential Challenges

Online gambling and betting consists of gambling and betting games such as poker, casino, sports betting, and lottery which are played through digital platforms. Participation in online gambling & betting helps end-users to witness gambling and betting activities in real-time through their Internet-based devices. The online gambling and betting market is expected to witness a rapid growth rate during the forecast period due to regulatory environment, which in turn is expected to propel the global market across the globe.

The global online gambling & betting market is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Moreover, increase in prevalence rate of gambling, rise in disposable income of consumers, trust in the mode of online gambling and betting, growth in penetration rate of Internet, and adoption of Internet-based devices are major factors driving the online gambling & betting market. The global online gambling & betting market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2018 to 2026. It is estimated to reach a value of US$ 128.2 Bn by 2026.

Over the last few years, Key operators of online gambling & betting have changed their business models in order to incorporate changes as per demand and regulations. Relaxation of laws for online gambling & betting across the globe provides new opportunities for internet based gambling & betting operating players to generate revenue.

Major online gambling & betting players are involved in the business of innovative game development along with online transaction services. Online gambling & betting market players profiled in the report include 888 Holdings plc. The Stars Group, Paddy Power Betfair plc., Fortuna Entertainment Group, GVC Holdings Plc., and Kindred Group.

Factors, such as, increase in prevalence gambling, disposable income of consumers, trust in a wagering through electronic payment mode of online gambling & betting, and growth in penetration of the Internet, along with adoption of Internet-based devices, are driving the growth of the online gambling & betting market.

However, stringent regulatory laws for online gambling, insufficient facility for internet operations, and threat of cyber-attack are the major challenges faced by the online gambling & betting market. Furthermore, the online gambling & betting market faces threats from regulatory bodies implementing stringent laws and regulations in terms of social-political aspects and the availability of option to wager in traditional or offline gambling & betting. Nevertheless, integration of live streaming with online gambling and development of online gambling & betting sites with advanced technology as per requirement of end-users are likely to create new opportunities in the market.