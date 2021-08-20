Overview of Plastic Gears Market: Size, Trends, Share and Growth Forecast till 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Plastic Gears Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 137 pages with table and figures in it.

Plastic gears have positioned themselves as serious alternatives to traditional metal gears in a wide variety of applications. The use of plastic gears has expanded from low power, precision motion transmission into more demanding power transmission applications. As designers push the limits of acceptable plastic gear applications, more is learned about the behavior of plastics in gearing and how to take advantage of their unique characteristics.

This report studies the Plastic Gears Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Plastic Gears market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Scope of the Report:

Plastic gears have positioned themselves as serious alternatives to traditional metal gears in a wide variety of applications. Plastic gears provide a number of advantages over metal gears. They have less weight, lower inertia, and run much quieter than their metal counterparts. The main raw materials of plastic gears include PBT, nylon resin, POM, PET. In recent years, high-performance plastics developed rapidly (PEEK, PPS, FP, LCP, etc.). More and more high-performance plastic is used for plastic gears. However, the price of high-performance plastic is almost ten times the price of ordinary plastic or more. As a result, high-performance plastic gears have a smaller market share. However, high-performance plastic gears will be a direction for market development. Dupont, SABIC, Asahi Kasei, Polyplastics, Teijin, Mitsubishi, BASF, Ticona and LG are the leading producers of raw materials. Dupont has the world’s most supply capacity.

The worldwide market for Plastic Gears is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.3% over the next five years, will reach 3310 million US$ in 2024, from 3060 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Plastic Gears in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Gleason

Designatronics

Winzeler Gear

AmTech International

IMS Gear

Rush Gears

Eurogear

Creative and Bright Group

Ningbo Tianlong Electronics

Essentra

Ningbo Hago Electronics

Nordex

Shuanglin Group

Kohara Gear Industry

OECHSLER

Nozag

Santomas Vietnam Joint – Stock Company

Framo Morat

Yeh Der Enterprise

Song Horng Precise Plastic

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

POM Plastic Gears

PBT Plastic Gears

Nylon Resin Plastic Gears

PET Plastic Gears

PC Plastic Gears

High Performance Plastics Gears

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automobile Industry

Electronic and Electrical Appliances

Industrial Equipment

Medical Industry

Others

Highlights of the Global Plastic Gears report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Plastic Gears market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Plastic Gears market.

Chapter 1, to describe Plastic Gears Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force; Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Plastic Gears , with sales, revenue, and pPlastic Gears of Plastic Gears , in 2016 and 2017;

, with sales, revenue, and pPlastic Gears of , in 2016 and 2017; Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Plastic Gears for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

for each region, from 2013 to 2019; Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Plastic Gears market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024; Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Plastic Gears sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

