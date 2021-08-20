Performance Analytics Market : Drivers ,Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges

Performance analytics is used to generate standard, custom trend reports and KPI dashboards that typically can’t be created with the norm reports module. Performance analytics helps to gain more insight in their currents data and be able to act on it as well as influence the results. Performance analytics can easily replace and improve the existing process. Performance analytics helps in cost savings as well. Performance analytics are applied across various divisions like sales, finance, HR and operations as well.

Performance analytics helps to manage consistency in performance across all divisions of the organizations. Graphical analysis contributes to identify the gaps and potential problems. Performance analytics helps in streamline preparation for self-inspection or upcoming onsite inspection with an online review of past deficiencies and corrective action plans. Performance analytics contributes to bench mark the performance of the organization. Performance analytics also helps in workload planning.​_

Performance Analytics Market: Market Drivers and Restraints

Performance analytics market is driven by simplicity and integrated business applications. Unprecedented growth in metrics-driven business performance assessments also drives the performance analytics market. Performance management system has operational efficiency benefits, direct and indirect benefits. The highly competitive environment drives the need to promote and manage sales and marketing activities to build brand awareness and increase overall profitability.

Data privacy and security are one of the primary restraints for performance analytics market. Lack of skilled analytical workforce is another restraint for the Performance analytics. A major factor that is restraining the growth of the market is concerns about the positive ROI.

Performance Analytics market: Market Segmentation

By Component

Services

Software Managed services ​_Professional services Support and maintenance Consulting services



By Application

Sales and marketing performance analytics

Financial performance analytics

Supply chain performance analytics

IT operations performance analytics

Employee performance analytics

Others(Engineering and R&D performance analytics)

By Analytics Type

Predictive analytics

Prescriptive analytics

Descriptive analytics

By Deployment Model

On-premises

Cloud

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Size Business (SMBs)

Large enterprises

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Telecommunications and IT

Retail and e-commerce

Government and defense

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Energy and utilities

Construction and engineering

Others(Education, research, travel and hospitality, and outsourcing services)

Performance Analytics market: Regional Outlook

By regions, Performance Analytics market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

Request For Sample : https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/16894

North America and Western Europe Performance Analytics market is predominantly mature as compared to the other regional market as they are fast in the adoption of technology. Performance Analytics market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Japan are expected to possess maximum potential in the forecast period. Performance Analytics market in Latin America and Middle East and Africa are also projected to witness positive growth during the forecast period.

Performance analytics market: Competition Landscape

Key vendor in the Performance analytics market includes IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc, SAP SE, Siemens AG, Adaptive Insights Inc, Xactly Corporation, Optymyze LLC, ServiceNow Inc, Callidus Software, Inc,

Request For TOC : https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/16894