Polymer Testing Equipment Market Covering Competitive Scenario & Market Dynamics throughout 2028

Global sales of polymer testing equipment that valuated roughly around US$ 1.5 billion in 2018 will observe a healthy yearly growth of 5.4% in 2019, as indicated by a new research report of Future Market Insights (FMI). While a majority of demand growth has been attributed to the increasing number of applications, FMI highlights the significant role of regulatory standards for polymers and polymer-based materials in necessitating the adoption of polymer testing equipment.

According to the study, capillary rheometers and melt flow meters are likely to witness relatively higher rate of adoption, attributed to the increasing need for determination of melt flow rate and the viscosity of polymers.

Adoption of Polymer Testing Equipment by Textile Industry Operators Prevails

Although medical industry will remain a major shareholder with over 1/4th share of the total polymer testing equipment market value, textile industry has also been cited as a highly attractive investment pocket for manufacturers of polymer testing equipment. The rate of polymer testing equipment adoption in the latter is poised to see modest growth, with a contribution of almost a fourth of the total market value.

As polymers play a significant role in the manufacturing of natural fibres such as cotton, jute, and others, textile industry is likely to continue steady demand generation in polymer testing equipment, in the years to come. Moreover, continuous inventions and modifications in the textile industry will boost the demand for polymer testing equipment.

Increasing Demand for Capillary Rheometers & Melt Flow Meters Fuelling Market Growth

The polymer testing equipment market is driven by the rapid growth in operations of research laboratories. The capillary rheometer and the melt flow meter currently constitute the most attractive types of polymer testing equipment that play an essential role in the field of research laboratories.

A capillary rheometer is an instrument designed to determine the viscosity of polymer, rate of deformation, and other rheological properties of polymers or composites such as plastics and fibres. Melt flow meters are used for the testing of the Melt Flow Resistance (MFR) of a wide range of polymer materials. GÖTTFERT Werkstoff Prüfmaschinen GmbH, a Germany-based manufacturer of polymer testing equipment, recently launched Melt Index Tester MI-ROBO with force-controlled compression of the test material, as well as the expression of the residual material at the end of a measurement.

Regional Expansion Trending Polymer Testing Equipment Market

According to FMI’s analysis, Illinois Tool Works Inc. (the US), A&D Company, Limited (Japan), and Qualitest International Inc. (the US) are among the key manufacturers of polymer testing equipment. Besides innovations, polymer testing equipment market players are concentrating on stronger customer relationships and improved distribution network, according to FMI’s analysis of the global polymer testing equipment market.

Several key companies are also identified to focus on manufacturing capacity expansion to cater to steadily increasing demand for polymer testing equipment. While strategic collaborations, acquisitions, and mergers are likely to facilitate expansion strategies of such players, the report indicates that they will aid companies in enhancing their regional footprint within untapped geographies such as APAC and Latin America. The US-based Thermo Fisher Scientific recently announced the launch of a new business center and bio repository in Frederick, Md., which is expected to help the company meet the global demand for testing equipment and medical diagnosis.

Some of the key vendors that have been profiled in the polymer testing equipment market report include Aimil Ltd., Agilent Technologies, Inc., GÖTTFERT Werkstoff Prüfmaschinen GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Dynisco, AMETEK Inc., Hildebrand Prüf- und Meßtechnik GmbH, INNOVATEST, HexaPlast India, International Equipments, Advance Equipments, Edutek Instrumentation, Asian Test Equipments, Malvern Panalytical Ltd., Ray-Ran Test Equipment Ltd., and Testing Machines Inc.