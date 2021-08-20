Polyphosphoric Acid Market 2028: Top Key Players Henan Lushan County Yongxing Phosphate Co., Ltd., Merck KGaA

Introduction:

Polyphosphoric Acid (PPA), Molecular formula: H6P4O13, is an inorganic chemical compound, having strong hygroscopic properties. Polyphosphoric Acid is an odorless, colorless, and highly viscous liquid compound. Polyphosphoric acid is a mixture of linear phosphoric acids and orthophosphoric acid. Polyphosphoric acid is formed by heating and dehydration of phosphoric acid followed by polycondensation process. During this process, phosphoric acid forms chains and eliminate the water molecules. Also, Polyphosphoric acid can be produced by adding phosphorus pentoxide to water and then heating and condensing mixture to yield finish product. Polyphosphoric Acid is appeared as glass at low temperatures and becomes liquid/fluid when heated to 50 to 60 °C. Polyphosphoric Acid is easily deliquescent, miscible with water and hydrolyzed to phosphoric acid. Moreover, the concentration of Polyphosphoric acid is represented by two methods, either it can be expressed as the concentration of P2O5 %, or in term of conc. of H3PO4 % i.e. the content of H3PO4 in Polyphosphoric acid. Polyphosphoric acid is weaker than sulfuric acid and nitric acid and has no oxidizing power.

In Industry, Polyphosphoric Acid is prevalently used as reagents in the synthesis of acid amides, acetylation, cyclic ketones & olefins, alkylation, and amines, among others. Also, Polyphosphoric Acid finds application as a catalyst in the petroleum and petrochemical for dehydration, polymerization, condensation, alkylation, and isomerization processes. Moreover, Polyphosphoric acid has strong dehydration tendency with moderate acidity. Unlike sulphonic acid, polyphosphoric acid does not oxidize the reactants, and albeit its acidity is weaker than sulfonic acid, its dehydration tendency is equivalent to 100% sulfonic acid. Owing to which, it is used in the analytical studies.

Market Dynamics:

With significant growth of polymer and plastic industry across the globe, the demand for the Polyphosphoric Acid as a catalyst in several polymerisation reaction is increasing, that in turn drive the market. Moreover, dehydrating process is an indispensable part of upstream operation in oil & gas industry. With increasing production of oil & gas across the globe, demand for dehydrating agent is expected to increase that in turn help to boost the demand for polyphosphoric acid market. Furthermore, the rising demand for petrochemical and chemicals products in which Polyphosphoric Acid plays vital role of chemical intermediates or catalyst which in turn drive the global Polyphosphoric Acid market. However, the Polyphosphoric Acid cause several harmful effect on environment coupled with the government of developed countries as well as industrial initiatives to support the sustainability development which leads to hamper the growth of Polyphosphoric Acid market. Also, stringent regulation in Europe and North America, to enhance the consumption of bio based chemicals which effect on the demand for polyphosphoric acid in various industrial application

Polyphosphoric Acid: Segmentation

On the basis of function, global polyphosphoric acid market is segmented into;

Dehydrating agent

Catalyst

Chemical Synthesis

Others

Chemicals

Polymers and plastics

Petrochemicals

Others

Regional Outlook:

Global Polyphosphoric Acid market is dominated by the China in terms of consumption and production. Significant growth of petroleum, petrochemical and polymer & plastic industry in Asia Pacific Region mainly in India, and China that subsequently resulted into increase in demand for the Polyphosphoric Acid as chemical intermediate and catalyst. Along with this, availability of low cost raw materials in China provides impetus for the growth of polyphosphoric acid market. Growing chemical industry in helps to maintain dominance in global Polyphosphoric Acid market over the forecast period. It is expected that APAC Polyphosphoric Acid market to register significant CAGR over the forecast period. Europe and North America are the major market for the Polyphosphoric Acid after APAC region. The stringent government regulation in Europe and North America over the manufacturing industry along with shifting preference towards the less toxic or bio-based materials that may hamper the growth of Polyphosphoric Acid market in these region. In Europe and North America, Polyphosphoric Acid market is expected to register steady growth over the forecast period. Latin America and MEA Polyphosphoric Acid market is expected to register slow growth over the forecast period.

Polyphosphoric Acid: Market Participants

