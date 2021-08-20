SDN AND NFV TECHNOLOGY IN TELECOM NETWORK TRANSFORMATION MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2023

SDN seeks to separate network control functions from network forwarding functions, while NFV seeks to abstract network forwarding and other networking functions from the hardware on which it runs.

Both SDN and NFV make networking architectures more flexible and dynamic, they perform different roles in defining those architectures and the infrastructure they support.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that SDN and NFV Technology in Telecom Network Transformation will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global SDN and NFV Technology in Telecom Network Transformation market for 2018-2023.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of SDN and NFV Technology in Telecom Network Transformation market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Software

Services

Segmentation by application:

Network Infrastructure

Physical Devices

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Cisco System

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM

Juniper Networks

Pica8

Intel

Big Switch Networks

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global SDN and NFV Technology in Telecom Network Transformation market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of SDN and NFV Technology in Telecom Network Transformation market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global SDN and NFV Technology in Telecom Network Transformation players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

