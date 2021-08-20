Semiconductor Strain Gauge Sensors Global Industry 2019 Market Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

As opposed to other types of strain gages, semiconductor strain gages depend on the piezoresistive effects of silicon or germanium and measure the change in resistance with stress as opposed to strain. The semiconductor bonded strain gage is a wafer with the resistance element diffused into a substrate of silicon. It is widely used as sense element for transducer manufacturing and engineering stress analysis, Semiconductor Strain Gauges are not only used for surveying stress distribution, or static measurement for machinery, ships, bridges, aviation, but also used for non-linearity compensation of force transducers.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Semiconductor Strain Gauge Sensors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Semiconductor strain gages manufacturers with advanced technologies are from developed regions like Europe, United States and Japan. While most of them have built Production bases in China as to the low labor cost and global sales network to meet local market demand.

Semiconductor strain gages make use of the piezo-resistive effect exhibited by certain semiconductor materials such as silicon and germanium in order to obtain greater sensitivity and higher-level output. Semiconductor gages can be produced to have either positive or negative changes when strained.

On the whole market overview, this is a market with intense competition and lots of customers， small players without enough financial and technology support should take cautious entering this market.

The worldwide market for Semiconductor Strain Gauge Sensors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.7% over the next five years, will reach 33 million US$ in 2023, from 22 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BCM Sensor

Micron Instruments

Kyowa

HT Sensor

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Naked Gages

Backed Gages

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial Measurement & Control

Weighing Equipment

Aerospace

Cranes

Others

