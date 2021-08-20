Silicon Carbide Market Research Report Details Business Developments Such as Industry Potential, Advantage, Opportunities, Challenge, Top Key Players and Restraints, Outlook 2023

Silicon Carbide Market Overview:

Silicon carbide is also known as carbrundum and is a compound of silica and carbon. SIC is one of the hard material, which has outstanding performance, power switching frequency, and power rating as compared to silicon. Moreover, it has potential to deliver high power switching application in extreme environment. Silicon carbide is wide gap semiconductor material which is used in semiconductor electronics devices that operate at high temperature or high voltage or both. This property has made silicon carbide to highly preferable in end-use applications.

Growth in this market is attributed to strong demand from steel manufacturing and steel processing industry along with its recycling units. Steel industries in Asia Pacific are expected to contribute a major part in the coming years. Growing automotive industry across the globe also playing an essential role in the global growth. As per the OICA, China emerged as a global leader in the automotive production with annual growth of over 8%, due to which market is expected to have a high gain in the coming years.

Get Free Exclusive Sample Copy Page @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1231

Silicon Carbide Market Key Players:

Silicon Carbide Market are: Grindwell Norton (India), ESK SIC GmbH, Dow Chemical Company (US), Carborundum Universal (India), Entegris Inc (US), Norstel AB (Sweden), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), ROHM Co Ltd (Japan), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Microsemi Corporation (US) and others.

Silicon Carbide Market Segmentation:

Silicon Carbide Market is majorly segmented on the basis of product, application, and by region. Market segmentation on the basis of products, includes black silicon carbide, green silicon carbide, and others (refractory, coated, metallurgical, metallurgical briquettes and micro grit).

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into steel and energy, automotive, aerospace and aviation, military and defence, electronics and semiconductors, medical and healthcare, and others. Steel and energy are the prominent segment for which silicon carbide is largely used followed by electronics and semiconductors and automobile segment. While the medical and healthcare applications are anticipated to register the highest growth over next five years.

Silicon Carbide Market Regional Analysis:

Silicon Carbide Market is spanned across five key regions: Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa. As of 2018, Asia Pacific emerged as one of the most promising markets across the globe and has recorded largest market shares both in terms value and volume. By acquiring more than half of the global market, Asia Pacific is expected to continue its lead over the forecast period as well.

Increasing sales of various driver segment such as steel and energy, electronics, and semiconductors and automotive are responsible for the growth this region. India and China are collectively driving the Asia Pacific market on account of growing steel and energy demands driven by industrial and infrastructural development. North America is another growth attractive market and is driven by the automotive demand.

Silicon Carbide Market Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

3 Market Research Methodology

4 Market Landscape

5 Industry Overview of Global Silicon Carbide Market

Silicon Carbide Market Table of Content to be Continue…….,

Complete List of Tables and Figures @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/silicon-carbide-market-1231

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]