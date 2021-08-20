GlobalData’s ‘Strategic Market Intelligence: Reinsurance in Spain — Key Trends and Opportunities to 2021’ report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Spanish reinsurance segment, and a comparison of the Spanish reinsurance with its regional counterparts.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as premium accepted, premium ceded, cession rates, and total investment income during the review period (2012–2016) and forecast period (2016–2021).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Spanish economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together GlobalData’s research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving reinsurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of reinsurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

This report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Spanish reinsurance segment.

Key Highlights:

– Key insights and dynamics of the Spanish reinsurance industry.

— Comparison of Spanish reinsurance segment with regional counterparts, along with premium accepted trends.

— A comprehensive overview of the Spanish economy, government initiatives, FDI, country risk, investment opportunities and enterprise structure.

— Spanish insurance regulatory framework’s evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.

— Spanish reinsurance industry’s market structure giving details of premium accepted and premium ceded along with cession rates.

— Distribution channels deployed by the Spanish reinsurers.

— Details of the competitive landscape, M&A and competitors’ profiles.

Scope:

– This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance segment in Spain.

— It provides historical values for the Spanish reinsurance segment for the report’s 2012–2016 review period, and projected figures for the 2016–2021 forecast period.

— It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Spanish reinsurance segment, and market forecasts to 2021.

— It provides a comparison of the Spanish reinsurance segment with its regional counterparts

— It provides an overview of the various distribution channels for reinsurance products in Spain.

— It profiles the top reinsurance companies in Spain, and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Key Players:

· Mapfre Re, Compania de Reaseguros SA

· Nacional de Reaseguros SA

· Grupo Catalana Occidente Reaseguros SA

· Swiss Re

· RGA International Reinsurance Company

· Munich Re

· Hannover Re

· ACE European Group Limited

· General Reinsurance AG — Sucursal en España

Key Points from TOC:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Market Conditions

Chapter 3 Business Environment

Chapter 4 Regulatory Risk

Chapter 5 Country Risk

Chapter 6 Market Structure

Premium Accepted

Premium Ceded

Chapter 7 Distribution

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9 Appendix

