Success Case Study: Wardah Cosmetics-Capitalizing On Growing Demand for Halal Cosmetics as a Religious Requirement and Lifestyle Choice

“Success Case Study: Wardah Cosmetics”, profiles an Indonesian brand of beauty products owned by PT Paragon Technology and Innovation. The company is a pioneer in Halal beauty products in Indonesia, and is taking the market forward with its “Halal from the Beginning” campaign.

With its vision of “inspiring women,” Wardah Cosmetics has succeeded in creating a strong portfolio of Halal skincare and make-up products. In just over a decade, it has emerged as one of the most popular and fast-growing cosmetic brands in Indonesia, a country with a predominantly Muslim population.

Scope:

– Wardah Cosmetics uses Halal certification as its key selling point to address the beauty aspirations and religious preferences of Muslim women.

— Besides rolling out TV commercials, Wardah has partnered with Indonesian fashion designers, film stars and other celebrities, and sponsored fashion shows and movies to cement its brand image among fashion-conscious young Muslim women.

— The company capitalized on the high internet and social media penetration in Indonesia to launch an online campaign to engage targeting Millennial women.

— Wardah has expanded its consumer base by offering both premium and affordable product lines, targeting women who wear hijabs and those who do not, and expanding its distribution network into neighboring countries such as Bangladesh and Malaysia, as well as European countries.

— Though Halal Cosmetics is a niche market, it holds immense population given the burgeoning global Muslim population, and the growing demand for Halal foodstuff.

— Going beyond its adherence to the Islamic Sharia Law, Halal certification can be wielded as a certification of health, quality and safety.

