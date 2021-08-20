Thoracolumbar Stabilization Devices Market Future Prospects and Regional Outlook

Thoracolumbar is related to the thoracic and lumbar region of the spine. Thoracolumbar stabilization devices are used to reduce or eliminate the instability in the spine regions. These devices are an alternative method for the spinal fusion. Thoracolumbar stabilization procedure retains some of the mobility in the spine, whereas fusion eliminate all the movement with complete stabilization. These devices also help in providing a firm support to the thoracic spine and straightening the curve.

Thoracolumbar Stabilization Devices Market: Drivers and Restraints

Thoracolumbar stabilization devices market is expected to be driven by the increasing prevalence of spine injury and fractures. Increasing demand for non-invasive surgical procedures is also expected to boost the growth of thoracolumbar stabilization devices market. Increasing prevalence of spine deformities among older population is also expected to boost the growth of thoracolumbar stabilization devices market. High initial cost associated with these devices can be a restraint to the growth of thoracolumbar stabilization devices market.

Thoracolumbar Stabilization Devices Market: Segmentation

The global thoracolumbar stabilization devices market can be segmented on the basis of device type, material, end user and region

On the basis of devices type the global thoracolumbar stabilization devices market can be segmented into:

Anterior Stabilization Device

Posterior Stabilization Device

Retractors

On the basis of material the global thoracolumbar stabilization devices market can be segmented into:

Titanium

Stainless Steel

On the basis of end user the global thoracolumbar stabilization devices market can be segmented as:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Thoracolumbar Stabilization Devices Market: Overview

Thoracolumbar stabilization devices market is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period. Spinal injury and chronic back pain are among the most prevalence conditions and increasing prevalence of these conditions is expected to drive the growth of thoracolumbar stabilization devices market. Titanium devices segment is expected to be highest revenue generating market as these devices are light in weight and more dynamic in nature. Posterior thoracolumbar stabilization devices are expected to generate higher revenue than anterior devices as generally all surgical stabilization of thoracolumbar region starts with the posterior implant. Market of thoracolumbar stabilization devices is expected to be continuously growing due to cost effectiveness and better management of disease as compare to analgesics. These devices are available in variety of shape and size and provide options to choose among variety which is expected to increase the revenue of thoracolumbar stabilization devices market.

Thoracolumbar Stabilization Devices Market: Region Wise Outlook

Geographically, the global thoracolumbar stabilization devices market can be segmented into the regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa. North America is biggest and most attractive market for the thoracolumbar stabilization devices due to presence of major players, awareness among people, better healthcare infrastructure and reimbursement policies. Followed by which is Europe. Asia Pacific region is expected to be fastest growing thoracolumbar stabilization devices market due to large patient pool, increasing healthcare infrastructure and awareness among people.

Thoracolumbar Stabilization Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the market participants in the global thoracolumbar stabilization devices market are, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Zimmer, Inc., Coligne AG, Yellowsteps SAS, Medyssey Co. Ltd., DePuy Synthes Company, Aesculap Implant Systems, LLC, Ulrich Medical, Medtronic Public Limited Company and Stryker. Companies are focusing on advancement of devices and development of minimally invasive screws and roads.

